Stevie's Seven Day Scoop

Opinion: Donald Trump’s Racist NYC Rally Was Vile. It Was Also Political Suicide
To all those Republicans who shed crocodile tears because their feelings were so hurt that people were calling Donald Trump a fascist: Stop. To all the MAGA defenders who said it was over-the-top to compare Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally to that held by the German-American Bund in an earlier incarnation of Madison Square Garden: Shush. To all those who were falling once again for the bought-and-paid-for narrative that Trump somehow had the momentum going into the final week of campaign 2024
- The Canadian Press
Trump refers to CNN's Anderson Cooper by a woman's first name
NOVI, Mich. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper with a woman's first name in recent days as the Republican presidential nominee focuses his closing message on a hypermasculine appeal to men.
- The Daily Beast
JD Vance’s Latest Trump Line Left Jake Tapper Laughing During Brutal CNN Interview
Jake Tapper couldn’t hold back his laughter after Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance revealed a new theory about why several big-name Republicans have turned their backs on his running mate, Donald Trump. Tapper seemed incredulous after Vance suggested that former Vice President Mike Pence distanced himself from the Republican nominee after learning he couldn’t “control” Trump and lead him away from wanting “peace in the world.” “Including the former Vice President, Mike Pence, all
- BuzzFeed
I Wish I’d Had A "Late-Term Abortion" Instead Of Having My Daughter
"It would have been a kindness... and perhaps I could have been spared as well."
- The Daily Beast
Trump Campaign Worker Blows Whistle on ‘Grift’ and Bugging Plot
A Trump campaign worker has been fired after trying to blow the whistle on what she called “grift and greed” by top campaign officials—and an alleged “bugging” plot, the Daily Beast has learned. The worker, whose identity the Beast is withholding, wrote an explosive email after she was fired detailing her concerns about how the campaign’s most senior leaders, Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, appear to be funneling millions of dollars to companies which, she alleges, are overcharging Donald Trump.
- The Daily Beast
Lindsey Graham Squirms at Montage of Trump Labeling Harris a ‘Fascist’
Lindsey Graham seemed to have his back against the wall after being shown a montage of Donald Trump labeling Kamala Harris a “fascist.” The South Carolina Senator ripped accusations of Trump being fascist as “rhetoric that’s dangerous and off-base,” but struggled to counter when Trump was shown using the same language against his competition. Speaking to Jonathan Karl on ABC’s This Week, Graham attacked former generals John Kelly and Mark Milley for describing Trump as fascist while reflecting o
- The Hill
Hochul says Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally is a ‘white flag of surrender’
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said she thinks the Madison Square Garden rally former President Trump is hosting Sunday is a “white flag of surrender.” “I think he’s waving the white flag of surrender,” Hochul said Sunday on MSNBC’s “The Weekend.” “He’s coming back to a city that he knows well. He’s comfortable here.…
- The Daily Beast
Donald Trump Feuds With Beyoncé in ‘Unhinged’ Rally Speech
Donald Trump added a new name to his list of enemies as he spoke at a rally in Michigan today. The GOP presidential nominee turned away from his recent finger-pointing at Nancy Pelosi, and instead singled out singer Beyoncé as his latest adversary. The 32-time Grammy Award winner publicly showed her support for Kamala Harris at a rally Friday in Houston, and Trump couldn’t resist throwing a jab at her in his speech.
- CBC
Perth residents 'shattered' after teen charged with murder of 15-year-old
People in the quiet town of Perth, Ont., were grappling this weekend with the sudden death of a local teenager and the laying of murder charges against a second teen.On Friday, Ontario Provincial Police officers responding to a call on the outskirts of the community southwest of Ottawa discovered a body later identified as 15-year-old Reese Stanzel.Shortly afterwards, police arrested a 16-year-old at a house in the area.Stanzel's body was found near Herriot Street, an unpaved dead-end road leadi
- The Weather Network
What does a ‘missing’ La Niña mean for Canada’s winter?
La Niña was supposed to be here by now. Where did it go?
- HuffPost
Tim Walz’s Unfiltered Response To Trump Rally Comedian's Puerto Rico ‘Joke’ Says It All
The Democratic vice presidential candidate replied with a damningly blunt question.
- The Daily Beast
Queen Camilla’s Son Says King Charles’ ‘Terrifying’ Cancer Is ‘Very Worrying’
King’s stepson shares anxiety over Charles’ health Tom Parker Bowles, King Charles’ stepson, has spoken candidly about his concerns for Charles’ health. Queen Camilla’s son told People how the monarch’s cancer diagnosis has been “very worrying.” The king has an undisclosed form of cancer for which he is receiving weekly treatment. However, this treatment was paused during his trip to the southern hemisphere last week. “It’s a terrifying disease, and when someone close to you gets it in whatever
- The Independent
Melania Trump makes surprise appearance at her husband’s Madison Square Garden rally
The former first lady launched into a bleak diatribe about New York that the facts do not support
- The Daily Beast
The Washington Post Snuck In an Endorsement After All—From Its Humor Writer
The Washington Post’s abstention from publishing a proper presidential endorsement has led to the newspaper’s humor columnist issuing her own official message of support for Kamala Harris. Alexandra Petri, who pens “a lighter take on the news and opinions of the day” for the Post, used her Saturday column to respond to the publication’s decision to its return to its “roots” of not endorsing political candidates—a practice the paper had abandoned some half a century ago. The Post's editorial boar
- The Daily Beast
Kevin O’Leary Spars With CNN Over ‘Undemocratic’ Harris
Shark Tank‘s Kevin O’Leary found himself in choppy waters after he accused Kamala Harris of becoming the democratic presidential nominee by “circumventing democracy.” The investor told CNN on Friday that he wanted his president to be a “winner,” and that Harris' takeover after Joe Biden‘s decision to step down didn’t fit the bill. “Only 90 days ago, Pelosi went to Biden and said, ‘You need to step aside,’ and convinced him to do so. He made the decision and he did actually ask her—and we‘ve now
- BuzzFeed
I Told My Trump-Supporting Mom I'm Having A Biracial Baby. Here's What Happened.
When I asked her exactly what the issue was, she simply replied, “We just didn’t do that in my day.”
- HuffPost
Beyoncé's Mom, Tina Knowles, Trolls Trump With Mic-Drop Moment At Harris Rally
The fashion designer and philanthropist spoke onstage ahead of her daughter's highly anticipated appearance at the Houston event.
- Hello!
Exclusive: Dolly Parton opens up about her home life away from the cameras with husband Carl
The couple are about to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary
- Associated Press
Biden calls out Musk over a published report that the Tesla CEO once worked in the US illegally
President Joe Biden slammed Elon Musk for hypocrisy on immigration after a published report that the Tesla CEO once worked illegally in the United States. The South Africa-born Musk denies the allegation. The Washington Post reported that Musk worked illegally in the country while on a student visa.
- The Independent
Lauren Boebert’s new district: ‘The flower people are all Democrats, and the veggie people are all Republicans’
Firebrand Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert abandoned her re-election bid in western Colorado to move her family across the state and run in an entirely new, more conservative district. She won the primary, and the race is considered a GOP lock – but local Democrats insist there is a silent majority hoping for a shock upset. Sheila Flynn reports from Windsor, Colorado