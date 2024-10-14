Stevie's Seven-Day Scoop: Sunshine & chilly mid-week

WDSU - New Orleans

Meteorologist Devon Lucie starts off with a look at the tropics where there's an area outlined for possible development, he shows the latest forecast data and where that possible system will track, then walks us through the local high resolution forecast showing just how warm it will be the next two days before much colder air drops in. Then he'll let you know how cold you'll be by Wednesday and Thursday mornings while finishing with a look at the entire seven day forecast with highs, lows, rain chances, and the wind forecast too.