Steward Health Care files for bankruptcy

Reuters

(Reuters) -China's Ping An Insurance Group Co the biggest Asian investor in HSBC PLC did not support reappointing chief executive Noel Quinn as a director to the banks board at the its shareholder meeting, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday, as the investor voted against such a move. Quinn, who has announced he will step down as chief executive once a successor is appointed, last year defeated Ping An's long campaign to get HSBC to spin off its Asia business. Europe's biggest bank had faced proposals submitted by Hong Kong-based individual investor Ken Lui and backed by its biggest Asian shareholder Ping An to consider a radical restructuring and to boost its dividends.