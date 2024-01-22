How to stick to your 2024 fitness goals
How to stick to your 2024 fitness goals
How to stick to your 2024 fitness goals
Short, frequent walks throughout the day are key to helping prevent the harmful effects of a sedentary lifestyle.
Struggling to manage her mood every winter, Suswati Basu found a fun and effective way to banish her SAD symptoms.
Changes made to the credentialing process for foreign health-care workers in Nova Scotia last year led to an influx of nurses and an exodus of continuing care assistants from long-term care facilities.The province is looking to the Philippines for help.Starting in May, the Nova Scotia College of Nursing allowed people qualified as nurses in seven countries to be licensed immediately once they passed an entrance exam.Prior to the change, all newcomer nurses had to undergo a lengthy, often costly,
In an interview in which she discussed her horror at being told she was heading for the menopause in her 30s, Naomi Watts admitted she has no idea how she ended up conceiving naturally twice.
Sarah, the Duchess of York, has been diagnosed with a malignant skin cancer that was discovered during her treatment for breast cancer, a spokesperson said. The melanoma was found after several moles were removed while she was undergoing reconstructive surgery after a mastectomy. “Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing but the Duchess remains in good spirits," the spokesperson said.
Sharon Osbourne, 71, got candid about using Ozempic, a weight loss medication, and said she lost 42 pounds. Read more about her weight loss journey:
Spaniel puppy Ariel was taken in by the Greenacres Rescue charity, near Haverfordwest.
The CDC announced Thursday that it expanded a charcuterie meat recall to include a brand sold at Costco. Reported illnesses nearly doubled.
“Why didn’t they give me that information ahead of time so I could decide if I take the test or not with the state?” asked Romelia Farinas. “It’s so unfair and frustrating.”
These nutrients are eaten in such low levels, it's a “public health concern.”
In some cases, fever reducers and extra fluid intake can weaken the body’s response to infection.
The Duchess of York has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, her spokesman has said.
Since 2020, the premature death rate for cardiovascular disease has risen year-on-year.
Any diagnosis of melanoma is cancer even if the term ‘malignant’ is not used before it.
Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan was hospitalised during a holiday in Portugal after suffering heart attack-like symptoms following an encounter with toxic caterpillars while he was out playing golf
In this article, we will be taking a look at the 20 countries with the highest plastic surgery rates per capita. if you are not interested in learning about transforming trends and the global surge in cosmetic surgeries, head straight to the 5 Countries With The Highest Plastic Surgery Rates Per Capita. Global Surge in […]
The Duchess of York she said is "feeling blessed" for her family's love and support in an Instagram post Monday
From in-depth training for staff to being diligent with hygiene to having epinephrine at the ready, multiple considerations and precautionary measures should be explored if schools are contemplating removing food restrictions, says McMaster University's Dr. Susan Waserman.
When it comes to sleep patterns, skin health and your hair, the answer isn't always the same.
Mental Health UK urged the Government to ‘lead a national conversation’ on the issue.