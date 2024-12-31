How to stick to fitness resolutions in the New Year
A local trainer talks about some of the keys to sticking with fitness goals to start the new year.
A local trainer talks about some of the keys to sticking with fitness goals to start the new year.
Critics slammed the president-elect's sharing of comments from "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary.
The monarch is currently spending the festive break at his Sandringham estate, where the Wales' are also staying
"It’s 2:44 a.m. California time, and I’m delirious and about to embark on convincing someone at an RV campsite that I need to tour the grounds to see if my friend’s soon-to-be ex-husband is hosting another woman when he’s supposed to be watching their son."
President-elect Donald Trump shared a surprisingly sentimental tribute to former President Jimmy Carter after his passing Sunday at 100—just two months after mocking his predecessor at a campaign stop in Wisconsin. Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote: “I just heard of the news about the passing of President Jimmy Carter. Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Gr
John Morgan said the president-elect has tapped into one key thing.
The ABC sitcom originally starred Michael J. Fox, who left the show after four seasons following his Parkinson's diagnosis and was replaced by Charlie Sheen
President-elect Donald Trump on Monday threw his support behind Mike Johnson to remain speaker of the House ahead of a threatened coup. But sources tell the Daily Beast Johnson’s job security as the No. 1 leader in the House isn’t a sure thing. Conservative firebrands, including members of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, are still mulling whether to put forth a challenger. Speculation had been mounting on Trump’s level of support for Johnson in the aftermath of a mutiny against Trump’s prefe
Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt on Sept. 19, 2016, after two years of marriage and 12 years together
The actor famously portrayed the cheerful character in 2003's 'Elf,' which has gone on to become an iconic Christmas movie
The SKIMS founder shared sweet photos with all four of her kids as they celebrated the holiday
The conservative attorney did not mention his former wife by name, but took a shot at her while describing Donald Trump's fans.
"I told my husband I had to be at work early, jumped on a plane, met him at the airport, spent a torrid three hours with him, and flew home by dinner. NO ONE knows, and I will never tell."
The two Yellowstone actors have been going back and forth in the media since the series ended.
The Edmonton Oilers probably wish they didn't sign this free agent forward.
A Canadian man was arrested at Miami International Airport after attacking multiple people, including Transportation Security Administration officers. The TSA confirmed on Monday that the incident took place at 6:40 a.m. on Dec. 28 and involved both a supervisory transportation security officer and a transportation security officer, along with other travelers at the major transit hub in Miami, Florida. Cameron Dylan McDougall, 28, from Toronto, Canada, faces three counts of battery charges: battery on a police officer, one count of battery each on a person 65 or older, and a misdemeanor battery charge.
Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets have never been further from "The Mendoza Line" of normalness, generally organized function, and competence. Gang Green has won just two games since Halloween, and if we're being candid, there is no hope i
Lieutenant General Russel L. Honoré highlighted the tech billionaire’s history of appeasing and praising the Chinese Communist Party and his multiple business deals with it
Crew members have a unique perspective when it comes to traveling on a plane.
Kendall Jenner shared some new holiday photos on Instagram in which she is bringing a festive twist to the pantsless look.
"It's just not worth the risk."