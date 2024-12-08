The Sticky Finale: Margo Martindale, Chris Diamantopoulos Talk [Spoiler]’s Return, Heist Aftermath and Hopes for Season 2

With Bo out of the picture and Harvest Day rapidly approaching, were Ruth, “Lollipop” and Remy able to escape with the goods? That answer is a resounding “yes,” but that doesn’t mean loved ones in their orbit were safe from the fallout.

The Sticky’s first season finale opens with the trio stuffing Bo’s body into a deep freezer, only she had already alerted Mike’s Boston crime family about his goings-on in Canada. Needless to say, the heat is on and the clock is ticking. Rather than remove the maple syrup barrels from the site, Ruth comes up with a plan: Steal a tanker truck, pipe the syrup into the truck and leave the barrels behind filled with water and chains to make up for the weight.

Making matters worse, when the cops show up to question Mike, they see blood on the freezer behind him. When they open it: Bo’s body is gone.

“What a great character and what a great energy,” Chris Diamantopoulos says about the stone-cold gangster played by Jamie Lee Curtis. “After the three of us have melded together in an energetic way for better or worse, to have this variable jump in the mix that all of a sudden sort of scrambles it was quite thrilling. There was a tremendous, infectious energy infusion that happened when Bo hit the scene. It was thrilling on all levels.”

As for Curtis herself, Diamantopoulos (who’s a self-proclaimed “fanboy” — A Fish Called Wanda is one of his favorite comedies ever) calls her a “force of nature and super kindhearted as a performer and a producer.”

“She shepherded this show in a way that really took it over the finish line with grace and elegance,” he says. “We ended with a project that we’re all supremely proud of, and she brought that same A-game on screen. They say don’t meet your heroes, but if it’s Jamie Lee Curtis, meet her and work with her because you won’t be disappointed.”

Adds Margo Martindale: “She’s there to have fun. She’s prepared. She is wildly delicious. It was a thrill.”

Luckily for the actors (and for us viewers), it’s not the last we see of Bo. Despite some hiccups with Leonard and the association on Harvest Day, Ruth, Mike and Remy are able to score approximately $8 million worth of syrup in the heist, but the loose ends that unravel afterward are terrifying. Bo, it turns out, is alive and in the finale’s very last scene, she visits the still-comatose Martin in the hospital. “Hey Marty, been a while,” she tells him. (Does this mean Martin was, in fact, a former member of Mike’s crime family? Is that how they know each other?)

And when the police visit Remy’s father to ask why a piece of his son’s gloves were found at Orval Steeks’ place, he’s at a loss for words. But when they find a bloody bat in the back of Remy’s car, Mr. Bouchard flat-out admits to the murder to protect his son.

But whether the trio actually gets away with it, and what’s to come for Martin and Mr. Bouchard remains a mystery, even to its lead actors.

“One thing I love about the writing of this is that these guys [creators Brian Donovan and Ed Herro] have held everything pretty close to their vest,” says Martindale, “so there are things to be discovered and we haven’t discovered them all yet. It’s very exciting. I hate when people just tell you what the whole thing is. To me, the mystery of it is what’s fun. I don’t know what they have in mind, but I would like to know if these guys get away with it.”

Adds Diamantopoulos: “Mike is definitely now on the run. He is a hunted animal at this point, but he’s also done the thing that he’s never been able to do in the past, which is follow through on his big idea. So there’s a really great urgent quality to the second season.”

Do you want to see a Season 2 of The Sticky? Vote in our polls below, then share your thoughts in the comments!

