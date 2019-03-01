The Stig smashes fastest lap ever record on 'Top Gear'

Masked driver The Stig has set a 17-year record on Top Gear for the fastest lap on the motoring show’s famous test track.

The record-breaking lap will be seen this Sunday, with the mysterious motorist resetting the bar in a Porsche 911 GT2RS on the test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey.

The previous record of one minute, 13.7 seconds was set in 20165, during series 23 in 2016, with The Stig driving the McLaren 675LT.

Of the lap, presenter Chris Harris said: “Stig’s lap was simply incredible and the GT2 RS is an animal.

“You’d expect the Top Gear lap record to be held by something shin-high that looks like a paper dart, but it’s a 911 that rules.

“It has a massive 700hp, brilliant brakes and it must be said, benefits hugely from having the latest Michelin tyres.

“It’s the most exciting car I’ve driven all year. In the wet, you need to change underwear as often as you refill the fuel tank.”

According to The Daily Mirror, a new lap record for the ‘Star In A Reasonably Priced Car’ will also be revealed on the third episode of the new series.

Current holder of that title is Matt LeBlanc, now one of the show’s presenting team, who drove to glory in a Kia Cee’d in one minute, 42.1 seconds, when he was a guest on the show in 2012, beating the record holder Rowan Atkinson by 0.1 of a second.

LeBlanc will quit the show after the current series, with comedian Paddy McGuinness and ex-cricket star Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff coming in to take his place.

Top Gear airs this Sunday on BBC2 at 8pm.



