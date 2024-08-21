Stihl Timbersports US Championship

Latest Stories
- People
Jayson Tatum and Matthew Tkachuk Recreate Their Viral Childhood School Bus Photo
Former classmate Jacob Bai also joined the athletes in the photo creation
- The Hockey News - Philadelphia Flyers
BREAKING: Flyers Terminate Ryan Johansen's Contract After "Material Breach"
The Philadelphia Flyers announced on Tuesday that forward Ryan Johansen, who has spent the majority of his career in Philadelphia on the sidelines after struggling with injuries, has been "placed on unconditional waivers for the purposes of terminating his contract."
- FTW Outdoors
Mexico completed an absolutely incredible Little League World Series comeback victory to avoid elimination
Mexico pulled off an incredible comeback victory during Tuesday's Little League World Series elimination round, made possible by two well-timed home runs. During the game's sixth inning against Cuba with an out to spare, Mexico erased a 4-1 deficit when Antonio Guerrero hit…
- FTW Outdoors
Peyton Manning unveiled his current top-5 NFL quarterbacks list, and the results are fascinating
Peyton Manning knows a thing or two about great quarterback play, having won two Super Bowls and earned a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. At this past weekend's Fanatics Fest, he listed his five top quarterbacks in the NFL. While not a surprising list, it does…
- The Hockey News - Toronto Maple Leafs
'Now There Won't Be Any Deferential Treatment': What, If Anything, Will Change With Auston Matthews as Captain of the Maple Leafs?
There may be just one subtle change when it comes to how Matthews may lead now that he's wearing the 'C'.
- HuffPost
Steve Kerr Has 2 Words For Donald Trump In His DNC Speech
The coach of the Golden State Warriors took a page from star player Steph Curry's book.
- Hello!
Prince Harry describes bizarre tradition at Balmoral he's unlikely to pass down to Prince Archie
The Duke of Sussex recalled the first time he shot a deer at the royals' Scottish estate in his memoir, Spare
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens: Patrik Laine Is Not Jonathan Drouin
Despite the number he chose, the stint in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, and the similitudes in their first interaction with the Montreal media, newly minted Canadiens Patrik Laine is not Jonathan Drouin.
- USA TODAY Sports
Little League World Series games today: LLWS schedule for Wednesday, Aug. 21
Eight teams remain in contention in the 2024 Little League World Series. Here's who's in and how you can watch Wednesday's slate of games.
- Tri-City Herald
The NFL’s new kickoff formation is stupid, which means owners will call it a success
After two weeks of preseason, columnist Jim Moore, aka @cougsgo, has already seen enough of the NFL’s weird new kickoff formation.
- FTW Outdoors
Caitlin Clark seemingly told the Storm to 'stop crying' at the end of a tense game
During Sunday's Indiana Fever and Seattle Storm game, things got tense between the team's two coaches right at the end of the contest. Fever coach Christie Sides and Storm coach Noelle Quinn had words on the sideline at the end of the fou
- FTW Outdoors
Tom Brady gave a fascinating look into why wide receivers did (and didn't) succeed with him in the NFL
During this past weekend's Fanatics Fest, former NFL quarterback Tom Brady shared his opinions on what made for successful wide receivers while he played the game. Speaking with sports media personality Stephen A. Smith, Brady gave so
- USA TODAY Sports
Yankees roast Little League coach who complained about Aaron Judge
Yankees issue scathing response to LLWS coach who complained that his team didn't get face time with Aaron Judge.
- People
Simone Biles Recreates Her Viral Olympics Meme: 'I Actually Do This All the Time'
Watch the gold medalist hilariously recreate her viral meme from the 2024 Paris Olympics
- MMA Junkie
Dana White scolds UFC 306's Merab Dvalishvili for posting cut: 'Next-level stupid'
LAS VEGAS – UFC CEO Dana White was baffled by Merab Dvalishvili's decision-making Tuesday. After suffering a facial laceration 25 days prior to his upcoming UFC 306 title challenge vs. Sean O'Malley, Dvalishvili (17-4 MMA, 10-2 UFC) posted multiple vid
- The Canadian Press
Tennis star Jannik Sinner tested positive for a steroid twice but will not be suspended
Top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner tested positive twice for an anabolic steroid in March but will not be suspended because the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) determined the banned performance-enhancer entered his system unintentionally through a massage from his physiotherapist.
- Canadian Press Videos
Orthodox Jewish protesters against military service law forcibly removed by police in Jerusalem
Ultra-orthodox Jewish demonstrators were beaten and forcibly removed from the road by police in Jerusalem on Wednesday, as they protested against a potential new draft law which could end their exemptions from military service.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football: Key ADP risers and fallers heading into Week 3 of NFL preseason
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts highlights some interesting ADP movement ahead of the third week of preseason action.
- Yahoo Sports
Bust alert! 13 players to avoid early in your drafts | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast
It's officially 'Convictions Week' on the pod as we provide our most definitive takes of draft season. Matt Harmon is joined by Yahoo Fantasy's resident hater Dan Titus to identify potential busts in each round of your draft. While both make it clear they don't think the guys they pick will have awful seasons, they do offer reasons why each of their picks won't meet the expectations of their current ADP. The two also end the show by answering your questions in the fantasy mailbag.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
UPDATED: PGA Tour Player Advisory Council did not vote on eligibility changes at Tuesday meeting as 'no details ironed out yet'
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. – The PGA Tour Player Advisory Council met this afternoon in person at Castle Pines (and via Zoom for members of the 16-person PAC not in the field this week at the BMW Championship) at 5 p.m. ET to vote on a range of eligibility