'It still doesn't feel real': Former Spitfire Steve Ott reflects on Stanley Cup journey with St. Louis Blues

Former NHL player and former Windsor Spitfire Steve Ott remembers the first time he saw the Stanley Cup in real life.

He was around the age of 10, and had travelled to the Hockey Hall of Fame with his father.

Ott — who won his first Stanley Cup as an assistant coach with the St. Louis Blues at this year's Stanley Cup finals — said he recently came across a photograph of that day, which he then posted on Instagram.

"It's pretty funny to see that picture and then to re-signify the same type of picture later on with my dad," said Ott.

Though he came close throughout his career — Ott played with the Spitfires from 1999 until 2002, when he joined the Dallas Stars in the NHL — he was unable to secure a Stanley Cup victory during his professional hockey career.

Ott said while he "desperately wanted" a victory as a player, he joined the Blues as an assistant coach in order to win a championship.

"My goal, why I wanted to coach so bad [was] to one day win the Stanley Cup," said Ott. "To have a team I could help put fingerprints on one day … and to do it so early in my career and in the coaching side of things made it just as special. I have zero regrets not doing it as a player, because that trophy was above my head as an NHL coach."

Now that he's formally won a Stanley Cup championship, Ott said his appetite for victory has only grown.

"You know, you finally get a taste of it, I can say 'I'm a champion,' but I have a taste for a lot more now."

Ott said his next goal is to gain as much experience as he can as an assistant coach, in order to one day serve as a head coach in the NHL.

The Stanley Cup will be in Lakeshore, Ont. this Sunday.

Though the St. Louis Blues won against the Boston Bruins in Game Seven earlier this year, Ott said onlookers won't find his name — or the names of any of this year's champions — on the cup just yet.

"Once all the parties are done … everybody will be engraved on the trophy for the rest of our lives," said Ott.

"That's one thing I told my parents. Our name will be on there for the rest of our lives."