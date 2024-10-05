Still drying out from Helene, SC Coast should brace for Tropical Storm Milton, NWS says

A tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico has intensified into a tropical storm, according to the National Weather Service, and is expected to impact the South Carolina coast.

Tropical Storm Milton strengthened Saturday afternoon with winds around 40 miles per hour and even higher gusts.

It is forecast to be at or near “major hurricane strength” when it makes landfall and could bring the risk of life-threatening impacts to the west cost of Florida as soon as Tuesday, the weather service said.

Tracking indicates it will likely affect coastal Georgia and South Carolina as well.

The storm comes as other parts of the state recover from Hurricane Helene.

Helene made landfall on Sept. 26 as a Category 4 hurricane. Though it was later downgraded from a tropical storm, it tore through the Upstate and the Midlands with rain, heavy winds and flooding, as it headed toward the Appalachian Mountains.

At one point, nearly 2 million South Carolinians were without power, more than any other state. Locally, at least 41 people lost their lives, mostly from fallen trees. At least 200 people died across the region, the Associated Press reported, and hundreds are still thought to be missing.