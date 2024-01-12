Advertisement

'We are still laser-sharp focused on the goal at hand'

WMAR- Baltimore Scripps

It is a certainty in the National Football League - when you win other teams want to replicate what you do and other teams also want your coaches. Such is life for the Ravens. Their coordinators are coveted by a collection of clubs with head-coaching vacancies. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken has reportedly received interview requests from the L.A. Chargers and Carolina. Assistant head coach and defensive line coach Anthony Weaver is reportedly drawing interest from Atlanta and Washington. Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald seems to be one of the hottest names out there. He has reportedly been asked to interview for job openings in Washington, Tennessee and Carolina. Following Thursday's practice Macdonald said he has already spoken to teams virtually from his home after practice at night. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/sports/football/ravens/ravens-assistant-coaches-balance-advancing-in-playoffs-and-advancing-in-their-profession