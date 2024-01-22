Still no home for last dog from litter

Jet has still not found her forever home due to homing applications not meeting all of the criteria

A dog who was the only puppy from her litter without a home has been returned and is back up for adoption.

Wings and Paws Rescue in Wolverhampton thought Jet had found her forever home, but she was returned to the rescue within two days due to allergies.

After an appeal by the BBC, Wings and Paws received more than 20 applications from people eager to give the dog a new home, but none of them met the necessary criteria.

A volunteer at the rescue said: "Most people who applied had elderly dogs and it would not be fair to them to have a bouncy Jet jumping on them all day long."

Now, volunteers hope they can find the perfect home for the "amazing girl", believed to be a shepherd cross.

Jet and her five siblings arrived at the rescue on 1 September 2023, when they were about 16 weeks old after being found in filthy conditions.

Wings and Paws volunteers say Jet can be rehomed with another younger dog, but it must be fully vaccinated and neutered. She could also live with cats.

She cannot be rehomed in a family with children under the age of six or in a household of all-day workers. Her new owner must have a private secure garden.

"She's such an amazing girl, she's toilet trained, walks on a lead lovely, is so friendly and just wants cuddles," the Wings and Paws volunteer said.

"She's your typical puppy, so is full of beans, but soon calms down once she's settled."

Jet is microchipped, vaccinated, and flea and worm treated. Wings and Paws will pay for her to be neutered when she is old enough.

