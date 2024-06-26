Still pristine

Mike Shouldice of Rankin Inlet spends a lot of time out on the land and, according to him, tales of heaps of garbage on the land are just that – tales!

Shouldice said he used to spend time on the land all-year round, but these days he spends far less time out there between November and late February.

He said he hasn't noticed any huge differences in the amount of garbage, or lack thereof, out on the land, at all, over the years.

“Beer cans were the big thing on the drive-out-road area near the bridge and places like that near town,” said Shouldice. “But out on the land, I don't see a lot of garbage at all.

“If I drive to Diane River, I'll see the odd drink bottle and the odd pop can. Historically, up and down, if it was a trail or a road, sometimes, for years and years, I'd pick up six or seven pop cans along the way and it hasn't gotten any worse over the years. Around where people camp, it can look like a hoarder's heaven, but it's not garbage.

“You'll see things that can't be thrown away because some day you might need it, like two or three pieces of metal roofing, sheets of plywood and those kinds of things.

“I don't see garbage out on the land at all. People don't just toss a bag of garbage out. Near town, where there's a lot of truck traffic, yes. And on that road that goes out to Char River, mostly, or where people can park along the way and, you know, chug a few and throw away their take-out box, but it's not much out there outside of that.”

Shouldice said one thing that has made a huge difference is the fact the community doesn't have plastic bags anymore.

He said you don't see a lot of Northern stuff blowing around everywhere anymore out on the sea ice.

“It's really improved. When the hamlet council is talking, we just can't believe the change we've seen out there.

“I have never seen a lot of dirt or garbage out on the land. You can tell where people have been having tea and biscuits and stuff, but it's all organic whatever is left behind -- broken crackers or other things that just get washed away. But there's no wrappers, bags, diapers or things like that.

“I haven't seen it change in years. You know, I haven't seen a bag of garbage left anywhere, ever.

“Once you're off the road, I never see garbage out there and I never see plastic bags out there blowing around anymore now either.”

