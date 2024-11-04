Can I still register to vote on Election Day? See states that allow same-day registration

Tuesday is Election Day, and even if you're unsure of your voter registration status, several states will allow you to register to vote up until the polls close.

More than 20 states and Washington, D.C. allow for same-day registration where eligible voters can register and cast a ballot at the same time through Election Day. But in some states, it only applies to the race for president and vice president.

North Dakota is the only state that does not require voter registration, meaning eligible residents can vote without prior action required.

Proof of residency and identification are generally required to register, but voters should check their local election administrators for more information using Vote.gov.

Where can I register to vote on Election Day?

According to Ballotpedia, these territories allow you to register and vote on Election Day:

(Rhode Island and Alaska allow for same-day registration on Election Day only in presidential elections to vote for the president and the vice president.)

California

Colorado

Connecticut

District of Columbia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Iowa

Maine

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Montana

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Mexico

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

Wyoming

