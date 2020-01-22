Still room for improvement ahead of Wolves clash, says Klopp

SHOWS: LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND, UK (JANUARY 22, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL MANAGER, JUERGEN KLOPP, SAYING:

"We do a lot of things right, in the right way. Dominate the game in the way which maybe it's not, you cannot really expect before the game. But do that, but we don't finish the situations off, so that keeps the game open. And then the quality in the Premier League's just too high that you can, I don't know. On a 90 per cent concentration level which drops from time to time, you then are completely secure or safe and so we came not real trouble but they (Manchester United in their previous game) had a few finishes. And a big chance even in the second half and that's the situation. So, there's a lot of space for improvement. How, what can we do with situations like that? How can we help ourselves? How lively can we stay, even without creating constantly, without preparing constantly, direction, stuff like that. So, we need to find a common way in these situations to still dominate the game in a just slightly different manner. That's it."

STORY: Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said on Wednesday (January 22) that his Liverpool side still has room for improvement ahead of their Premier League match against Wolves on Thursday (January 23).

Having dropped just two points all season after 22 games and holding a commanding 13-point lead a top the table with two games more to play than second placed Manchester City, Klopp said his side struggle to finish off situations which in turn keeps the game alive.



