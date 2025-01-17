Is TikTok banned? Can you still use it? What to know after ban upheld by Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court officially upheld the law to ban the TikTok social media app on Friday.

The case has become a pivotal moment in the debate over free speech and national security, following President Joe Biden's new act to ban TikTok in the U.S. if its China-based parent company, ByteDance, does not sell its U.S. assets by January 19, 2025. The ban will make it illegal to distribute the app through the Apple App Store and Google Play.

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments last Friday from TikTok, which claims the ban is a breach of Americans’ First Amendment rights. TikTok called the ban a “massive, unprecedented restriction” on free speech. At the same time, the Justice Department said the restriction is not on speech but on a foreign adversary’s ability to control a widely used means of communication.

And after more than a week, the court upheld the law that would effectively ban the app.

Biden won't enforce ban; decision now up to Trump

Days before the SCOTUS decision was reached, Biden said he would not enforce the ban, sowing confusion amongst its users. Despite this, TikTok announced this week that it was preparing to shut down the platform on its own on Sunday if the ban indeed goes into effect, per multiple reports.

"President Biden’s position on TikTok has been clear for months, including since Congress sent a bill in overwhelming, bipartisan fashion to the President’s desk: TikTok should remain available to Americans, but simply under American ownership or other ownership that addresses the national security concerns identified by Congress in developing this law," a White House spokesperson said Friday. "Given the sheer fact of timing, this Administration recognizes that actions to implement the law simply must fall to the next Administration, which takes office on Monday."

Heads are now turning to Trump, who took to social media minutes before the ban was upheld to say he’d just spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping about TikTok and other issues.

“It is my expectation that we will solve many problems together, and starting immediately,” he said. “We discussed balancing Trade, Fentanyl, TikTok, and many other subjects. President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the World more peaceful and safe!”

After the SCOTUS decision was announced, Trump told CNN he would be making a final decision after taking office. “It ultimately goes up to me, so you’re going to see what I’m going to do,” he said. “Congress has given me the decision, so I’ll be making the decision."

Will I still be able to use TikTok after Saturday?

Under TikTok’s reported plan to shutter the platform in the U.S. on Sunday, people attempting to open the app will see a pop-up message directing them to a website with information about the ban, Reuters reported, citing sources who requested anonymity as the matter is not public.

The company also plans to give users an option to download all their data so that they can take a record of their personal information, reports say.

On Friday, USA TODAY reached out to TikTok for comments regarding the Supreme Court's decision and about its reported plan to shut down.

This story has been updated to add new information.

