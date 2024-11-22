‘You are still with us in our hearts’: Family of Harshita Brella pay tribute to woman, 24, found dead in car

The family of Harshita Brella have paid tribute to her and released a new photograph of the 24-year-old (Northamptonshire Police/PA) (PA )

The family of Harshita Brella, whose body was found in the boot of a car in east London, have paid tribute saying: “You left this world but you are still with us in our hearts and will always be there.”

The 24-year-old was discovered dead in Ilford, with a preliminary post-mortem examination giving her cause of death as strangulation.

An international manhunt was launched after her body was discovered in the silver Vauxhall Corsa parked in Brisbane Road in the early hours of November 14.

Her husband Pankaj Lamba, 23, has been named by police as a prime suspect in her killing and is the subject of an international manhunt.

Harshita Brella was found dead in the boot of a car (Northamptonshire Police/PA) (PA Media)

In a tribute released through Northamptonshire Police on Friday, Ms Brella’s family said: “Harshita, you left this world but you are still with us in our hearts and will always be there.

“We will never forget you till our last breath. Always stay with us.

“We miss you in every very moment of our life.”

On Thursday, Northamptonshire Police said detectives want to hear from people who were in the area around Corby Boating Lake, Cottingham Road and Westcott Way on the evening of November 10, and who may have dashcam footage or other information that could assist the investigation.

Ms Brella’s parents, speaking from India, had previously told the BBC News they “want justice” after their daughter’s death.

A neighbour has said she heard two blistering rows, involving one where a woman “sounded scared”, days before Ms Brella’s body was found.

Pankaj Lamba has been named as the prime suspect (Northamptonshire Police/PA) (PA Media)

A police spokesman confirmed Ms Brella had previously been the victim of domestic violence and was made subject of a Domestic Violence Protection Order (DVPO) at Northampton Magistrates’ Court in September.

Northamptonshire Police has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) because of previous contact with Ms Brella.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell, from the East Midlands Special Operations major crime unit, said: “Our inquiries have established that Pankaj and Harshita were in the area of the boating lake on Sunday evening, and as part of our ongoing investigation we have carried out searches in the surrounding area.

Harshita Brella and her husband are seen on CCTV near Corby boating lake on Sunday 10 November (Hampshire Police)

“We know that it’s a busy part of the town and there will have been a lot of passing traffic.

“As such, we’re appealing to anyone who was in Corby between 6pm and 9pm on Sunday, November 10, specifically in the area around the Corby Boating Lake, Cottingham Road and Westcott Way.

“If you have any dashcam footage, or other information that may be relevant to the investigation, however small, please contact us as soon as possible.

“Any information you have may help us piece together exactly what happened to Harshita and help bring her killer to justice.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting Operation Westcott, can submit information or footage via an online public portal at www.mipp.police.uk or can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.