Stitt calls on lawmakers to convene for special session to reduce personal income tax
The leaders of Hungary and Slovakia on Tuesday said they agree on the need to rework a European Union plan to provide financial assistance to Ukraine. It's a potential boon to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who last month derailed EU efforts to approve the funding for the war-ravaged country. Following bilateral talks in Budapest, Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico said he agrees with Orbán's position that the EU should not finance a planned 50 billion euro ($54 billion) aid package to Kyiv from the bloc's common budget, and echoed Orbán's assertions that the war in Ukraine cannot be resolved through military means.
"We start 2024 overweight stocks relative to bonds in our portfolios. And within stocks, we are overweight US stocks," Carson Group said.
As you make your retirement budget, it's important to keep two issues in mind. First, understand your needs — what budget will you need to pay your bills, and what budget will you want to afford your lifestyle? And second, understand your capacity — what income can your portfolio comfortably and reliably generate for you? […] The post We’re 63, Have $1.5 Million in IRAs and Will Receive $4,500 Monthly From Social Security. What's Our Retirement Budget? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.
OTTAWA — Canada’s annual inflation rate rose to 3.4 per cent in December, marking another bump along the way back to price stability for the Bank of Canada. Statistics Canada released its consumer price index report Tuesday, which shows Canadians continue to face rapidly rising shelter and grocery costs. The headline inflation rate ticked up from 3.1 per cent in November, largely because of a sharper decline in gasoline prices a year ago compared with last month. Economists were widely expecting
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian firms say their order books declined as interest rates crimped consumer spending, and they see inflation easing despite increased concerns over wages for the next year, the central bank said on Monday in a quarterly survey. Some 38% of businesses expect a recession over the next year, according to the survey, which was conducted by the Bank of Canada (BoC) at the end of the fourth quarter. Businesses reported a decline in their order books compared with a year earlier, and more firms expect wages to increase over the coming year than in the previous quarter.
OTTAWA — A Bank of Canada survey finds Canadians are increasingly cutting back on spending while mortgage holders remain confident they will be able to keep up with higher payments when their loans renew. The central bank released its fourth-quarter consumer expectations and business outlook surveys today, revealing how Canadians are faring amid higher borrowing costs and rising prices. Roughly two-thirds of consumers said they were reducing spending or planning to do so because of their expecta
(Bloomberg) -- The Italian parliament’s rejection of a European Union bailout fund late last year leaves the bloc without a powerful tool to protect taxpayers from a future banking crisis, EU officials said.Most Read from BloombergIowa Latest: Haley Unveils New Ad, Looking to New HampshireTrump Scores Easy Win in Iowa With DeSantis a Distant SecondUS Merchant Vessel Struck as Shippers Told to Avoid Red SeaTreasury Yields Climb After Waller’s Rate Remarks: Markets WrapWhat Is Disease X? How Scien
WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Federal Reserve official said Tuesday that he is increasingly confident that inflation will continue falling this year back to the Fed's 2% target level, after two years of accelerating price spikes that hurt millions of American households. The official, Christopher Waller, an influential member of the Fed's Board of Governors, noted that inflation is slowing even as growth and hiring remain solid — a combination that he called “almost as good as it gets.” Waller's remar
(Bloomberg) -- China’s economy grew around 5.2% in 2023, surpassing the government’s official growth target for the year without relying on “massive stimulus,” Chinese Premier Li Qiang said in Davos, Switzerland.Most Read from BloombergBonds Slide as Fed’s Waller Downplays Need to Rush: Markets WrapIowa Latest: Haley Unveils New Ad, Looking to New HampshireMusk Pressures Tesla’s Board for Another Massive Stock AwardTrump Scores Easy Win in Iowa With DeSantis a Distant SecondApple to Allow Outsid
BERLIN (AP) — Farmers clogged Berlin streets with their tractors on Monday, honking their horns in protest at a plan to scrap tax breaks on the diesel they use, the climax of a week of protests that has tapped into wider discontent with Germany’s government. Columns of tractors rolled into the capital ahead of the demonstration at the landmark Brandenburg Gate. Over the past week, farmers have blocked highway entrances and slowed traffic across Germany with their protests, intent on pushing Chan
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has begun pumping more than $2 trillion into U.S. factories and infrastructure, investing huge sums to try to strengthen American industry and fight climate change. But the effort is facing a familiar threat: a surge of low-priced products from China. That is drawing the attention of President Joe Biden and his aides, who are considering new protectionist measures to make sure American industry can compete against Beijing. As U.S. factories spin up to produc
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Tuesday he aimed to convince policymakers in Davos to join Germany's efforts to provide companies with investment guarantees in Ukraine as part of reconstruction efforts. With a view to helping rebuild the war-battered country, Germany is providing guarantees that back the capital of German companies investing in Ukraine. "I have decided to explain this again in detail today and perhaps ask my colleagues from the other countries to do the same," Habeck, who also serves as vice chancellor, told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.
Torontonians will have a chance to weigh in on the city's proposed budget and a planned 10.5 per cent property tax hike with telephone town halls this week.Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and Coun. Shelley Carroll, budget committee chair, will host the telephone town halls slated for three nights in a row on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m each night.In a news release on Monday, the city said the idea of consulting residents about the budget through a town hall by telephone is
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada's annual inflation rate rose as expected in December, data showed on Tuesday, and underlying prices pressures remained, dashing hopes that the central bank would shift into rate-cut mode early this year. Annual inflation rose to 3.4% in December from 3.1% in November, Statistics Canada said, matching estimates by economists polled by Reuters. Two of the Bank of Canada's (BoC's) core measures of underlying inflation, CPI-trim and CPI-median, accelerated, with the three-month annualized rate of the two rising to 3.6% from an upwardly revised 2.9% in the prior month, according to Royce Mendes, head of macro strategy for Desjardins Group.
Conducted each year ahead of the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting in the Swiss resort of Davos, the survey of 60-plus chief economists drawn globally from the private and public sectors attempts to sketch priorities for policymakers and business leaders. The outlook for South Asia and East Asia and Pacific was more positive, with very high majorities expecting at least moderate growth in 2024. Artificial intelligence was seen making an unequal mark on the world economy: while 94% expected AI to significantly boost productivity in high-income economies over the next five years, just 53% predicted the same for low-income economies.
New Brunswick has mailed out more than 400,000 property assessments across the province, and for a number of homeowners it may be prudent to sit down before opening any notice that arrives.On Moncton's Lonsdale Drive, data compiled by the property assessment website propertize.ca shows residents will be receiving assessment increases above 20 per cent for the third straight year. Added to earlier increases, assessments of houses on Lonsdale are up 90 per cent since 2021. It's a surge being felt,
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's wholesale inflation was flat in December from a year earlier, slowing for the 12th consecutive month, underscoring the central bank's view that cost-push pressure from rising raw material prices will steadily dissipate. The data indicate that rises in consumer inflation will moderate in coming months, and take pressure off the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to phase out its massive monetary stimulus soon. The result was the lowest since a 0.9% drop in February 2021, showed BOJ data released on Tuesday.
Cracks are forming in the market’s bullish consensus for bonds, as resurfacing fiscal concerns duel with expectations that cooling inflation will push the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in coming months. Bullish investors believe the explosive rally bonds experienced in late 2023 is likely to continue into this year, if the Fed loosens monetary policy as expected. Futures tied to the Fed’s main policy rate on Friday showed investors pricing in more than 150 basis points of cuts - twice the amount policymakers projected last month.