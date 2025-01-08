Is the stock market open or closed on the Jan. 9 national day of mourning? What to know

President Joe Biden has marked Thursday, Jan. 9 as a national day of mourning to honor the death of former President Jimmy Carter.

Biden called on the American people to assemble on Jan. 9 "in their respective places of worship" to pay homage to Carter.

"I invite the people of the world who share our grief to join us in this solemn observance," Biden said in a statement following Carter's death.

Biden said flags will be at displayed at half-staff at the White House and on all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and half-mast on all naval vessels for a period of 30 days from the day of his death.

ADVERTISEMENT

On previous national days of mourning, like after the deaths of former Presidents George H. W. Bush in 2018 and Gerald Ford in 2006, federal offices and stock markets were closed in the U.S.

Here's what to know about whether U.S stock markets will be open or closed on Jan. 9.

What's closed on January 9? What to know about national day of mourning for Jimmy Carter

Is the stock market closed on Jan. 9?

Trading on the New York Stock Exchange will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 9.

The Nasdaq said it would be closing trading of all U.S. equities and options that day as well.

Bond markets will be open, but for reduced hours, closing early at 2 p.m. ET, according to a recommendation from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.

"Jimmy Carter, with humble roots as a farmer and family man, devoted his life to public service and defending our freedom," Lynn Martin, President of NYSE Group said in a news release.

ADVERTISEMENT

The last time the New York Stock Exchange closed trading to honor the passing of a former president was in December 2018, when former President George H. W. Bush died.

Federal offices will also be closed on Jan. 9 in honor of Carter's death.

2025 holiday schedule

The NYSE and Nasdaq will also be closed on the following days in 2025:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day: Monday, Jan. 20

Presidents Day: Monday, Feb. 17

Good Friday: Friday, April 18

Memorial Day: Monday, May 26

Juneteenth : Thursday, June 19

Independence Day: Friday, July 4 (early close at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 3)

Labor Day: Monday, Sept. 1

Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, Nov. 27 (early close at 1 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 28)

Christmas Day: Thursday, Dec. 25 (early close at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 24)

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fernando Cervantes Jr. is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach him at fernando.cervantes@gannett.com and follow him on X @fern_cerv_.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Is stock market open or closed on Jan. 9 national day of mourning?