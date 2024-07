Reuters

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday trimmed its growth forecast for 2024, citing lower consumption, and reiterated that it expected inflation to return sustainably to its 2% target in the second half of 2025. In its quarterly monetary policy report, the central bank said 2024 growth would be 1.2%, down from the 1.5% it forecast in April. The bank said consumption had dipped on the back of slowing demand for motor vehicles and foreign travel as well as the fact households were allocating a larger share of their income to servicing debt payments.