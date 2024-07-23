Stockpile waste plans rejected by majority

Plans to temporarily stockpile construction waste at Guernsey's Longue Hougue have been rejected.

Guernsey Waste had wanted to store used material from construction and demolition projects in another part of the site once the existing area fills up.

The proposal had been recommended for approval by planning officers but a majority chose to reject it following a planning meeting on Monday.

Deputy Victoria Oliver, president of the Development & Planning Authority, said: "Although we have rejected this application by majority, I think that it is possible for a workable solution to come forward as a new application and we will work with the applicant to achieve this."

She added: "It is disappointing to be in a position where stockpiling has had to be put forward as a proposed solution."

The planning meeting highlighted concerns over the time period for stockpiling and the design's sustainability.

At the meeting, suggestions for a possible alternative approach were put forward and are set to be communicated with the applicant, the States said.

