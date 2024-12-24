Stockton police search for man accused of killing mother and son

Stockton police officers are searching for a man they believe killed a mother and her son on Monday. David Scott, a spokesperson for the Stockton Police Department, said 38-year-old Julio Ceasar Valdez knew the 43-year-old woman and the 19-year-old teen. Valdez is considered dangerous and believed to be driving a four-door gray sedan. Officers went to an apartment at Belleview Avenue near East 11th Street off South Airport Way around 11 p.m. after getting a report of two unresponsive people. There, they found the woman and teen and declared them dead at the scene.

