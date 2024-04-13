Stockton police shoot armed robbery suspect who fled to backyard
The search for the 14-year-old girl was abandoned, until a recently formed cold case unit rekindled the investigation, Texas police say.
She will be deported after prison, officials say.
The Washington man has pleaded guilty and could get up to 10 years in federal prison, feds say.
"We are working to hire an attorney, but it's just been kind of hard with the prices," said Tyler Boebert, who's facing multiple criminal charges.
A 6-year-old and 8-year-old were left in the apartment for days, Texas cops said.
As the Greater Toronto Area confronts an auto theft crisis, some residents are considering bold – or arguably radical – action. Kamran Hussain, who moved to Canada from India on an international student visa in 2017 and has completed the arduous process of becoming a permanent resident, said he has thought about leaving the country after he woke up on the morning of Jan. 11 to find nothing but the shattered glass of his car window on his east Toronto driveway. "I came out and the car was gone,"
A California man was sentenced Friday to 40 years to life for the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old boy who was riding in the back of his mother's car on the freeway, prosecutors said. Marcus Eriz, now 27, was sentenced in Orange County Superior Court in Santa Ana for killing Aiden Leos in May 2021 while the boy was on his way to kindergarten, the district attorney's office said in a statement. Eriz was convicted by a jury in January of second-degree murder and shooting at an occupied motor vehicle.
SYDNEY (AP) — A man stabbed six people to death at a busy Sydney shopping center Saturday before he was fatally shot, police said. Multiple people, including a small child, were also injured in the attack. The suspect stabbed nine people at the Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction, which is in the city’s eastern suburbs, before a police inspector shot him after he turned and raised a knife, New South Wales Assistant Police Commissioner Anthony Cooke told reporters. Six of the victims and
Some readers said the newspaper committed a “Freudian slip.”
Bobby Maher "never threw a punch" before he was killed in a confrontation with two older teens, one of the suspects allegedly told police.
“This was truly a heinous crime.”
A group of squatters locked themselves inside the hotel and gastropub on Wednesday and have since boarded up the windows.
A Maine police officer accused of lying about a missing-person case was charged with several crimes, including falsifying a report in which he claimed he had taken the missing man to a hospital, police said. Washburn Police Sgt. Chandler Cole resigned after being charged with aggravated forgery, tampering with public records or information, falsifying physical evidence, and unsworn falsification, according to court records. Cole said he had no comment when reached by The Associated Press.
A Calgary lawyer who represented women who were sexually harassed and abused by RCMP officers has been charged with sexual assault, public indecency and harassment, CBC News has learned.Patrick Higgerty, 66, who also served in Alberta as a justice of the peace, has two upcoming trials scheduled for 2024."It's a complicated matter given his antecedents and will require a lot of prep and research," said Higgerty's lawyer Alain Hepner in a short statement. A timelineThe alleged sexual assaults took
A B.C. woman is facing multiple criminal charges, accused of diverting over $1.8 million from her employer to her personal bank accounts to buy an expensive car, gold and a property, according to court documents obtained by CBC News. Galyna Kulykova worked as a bookkeeper for the Alacrity Foundation of B.C. starting in the summer of 2021 before resigning in October 2023, court documents say. In February 2023, she started submitting "fictitious" accounts payable to Alacrity for approval and enter
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a former chief of the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) as their investigation into the service brings forward more counts against current and former members of the force. Sylvie Hauth has been charged with: Obstruction of a public officer or peace officer. Breach of trust by a public officer. Two counts of obstruction of justice. Hauth was suspended in 2022 after the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC) brought misconduct charges against her under the
Aurman Singh was attacked with weapons including an axe, a shovel and a cricket bat in Shrewsbury.
Federal authorities allege Ippei Mizuhara, the former longtime interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, stole more than $16 million from the two-way baseball sensation to cover his gambling debts. The charges were outlined in a complaint filed with the United States District Court for the Central District of California on Thursday. The complaint, written by IRS senior special agent Chris Seymour, cites wire transfers, text messages, phone records and interviews in alleging that Mizuhara exploited his position of trust with Ohtani to fund his frequent and illegal sports betting.
A jury convicted the Georgia man on all counts.
Morgan Geyser, who stabbed classmate Payton Leutner at age 12, will remain at a psychiatric hospital for treatment. Here's a look back at the case.