The Canadian Press

TEMPE, Ariz. — Toronto centre Auston Matthews has scored his 50th and 51st goal of the season in 54 games in the Maple Leafs' NHL 6-3 win over Arizona. Matthews beat Coyotes netminder Karel Vejmelka glove side with a wrist shot with the Leafs on a power play at 5:01 of the first period. Timothy Liljegren and Mitch Marner had assists on the goal. "It's great, it's a small step in a long season," he said after the win over the Coyotes. The goal came as the Leafs led the Coyotes 1-0 courtesy of an