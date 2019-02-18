Stoke City striker Saido Berahino arrested on suspicion of drink driving

Stoke City’s Saido Berahino in action against his former club West Bromwich Albion. He has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving. (PA)

Footballer Saido Berahino has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

The 25-year-old Stoke City striker was detained in London’s West End.

It came after reports of a “disturbance” in Great Russell Street at about 3am on Monday.

“When officers arrived on scene a car was seen to drive away at speed,” Scotland Yard said.

“The car was stopped by police in Bedford Square and a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.”

Scotland Yard said the suspect told officers while being detained that he had been the victim of a robbery in Great Russell Street.

“He alleged that a group of males surrounded his car in Great Russell Street and attacked him, stealing his watch,” the force said.

Detectives are yet to make any arrests over that allegation but are continuing to investigate.

Stoke City did not comment on Berahino’s arrest but it is understood he will be dealt with internally under the Championship club’s disciplinary policy.

