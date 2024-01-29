Who stole the gong? Downtown Columbia art fixture worth thousands was vandalized, parts stolen

A public art piece dedicated to a Columbia leader who died in 2015 has been vandalized, and a portion of it stolen.

“Gong in the Vista” is a sculpture built by local artists Clark Ellefson and Matthew Kramer dedicated to Marvin Chernoff, who was a Columbia leader and champion of the Vista and public art and who died from cancer in 2015.

The 8-foot tall structure is composed of one yellow pillar and one blue pillar holding a 36-inch bronze gong in between them. On top of the sculpture are two birds, also of different colors, that move when a crank on the sculpture is turned. They’re meant to represent conversation and the exchanging of ideas, Ellefson said.

Now, the gong portion of the art piece is missing. Ellefson was notified of the theft Thursday, and the Vista Guild has filed a police report.

“This piece is kinetic, and you’re invited to participate in it,” Ellefson said, adding that that feature might have caused the sculpture’s downfall.

The sculpture is located at the intersection of Senate and Lincoln streets, and Ellefson noted that the vibrant nightlife in the area might also have contributed to the improper use of the sculpture.

He plans to replace the gong but expects it will cost between $4,000 and $5,000. He hopes the city government will help with the costs. The original artwork cost an estimated $18,000 and was paid for with private donations, according to a previous report by The State.

“Most people here respect our public art,” Ellefson added.

Lee Ann Kornegay drove to the intersection of Lincoln and Senate streets Monday afternoon to assess the damage. Kornegay was a longtime friend of Chernoff’s and worked with him at the former Chernoff Silver advertising agency for 20 years. Kornegay helped raise money for the piece in 2015 after Chernoff’s death at 82 years old.

Kornegay explained that when someone had a good idea, and sometimes when they had a bad idea, Chernoff would say “gong” either ending the conversation or encouraging his team to pursue the good idea. Chernoff was a major supporter of public art and artists in the Vista, and his friends chose to honor him with a statue emblematic of his personality.

Chernoff founded Chernoff Silver in 1974 and it was later merged into Chernoff Newman and Associates. He was considered the creative force behind the agency, which grew to become well known and successful.

Chernoff is also respected for his work in education and his longtime support of the arts.

“One of the many things that Marvin instilled in many of us is an appreciation for the arts, and having a public art installation by two of Marvin’s beloved local artists is a magnificent way to honor his legacy,” Kornegay told The State in 2015, when the statue was first unveiled.