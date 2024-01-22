Stolen cars in Devon located by police after appeal

A number of cars that were stolen while they were being de-iced in cold weather last week have been recovered.

Devon and Cornwall police said all of the vehicles were left unattended by their owners with their engines running when they were taken.

Police said inquiries were ongoing and that no arrests had so far been made.

Ch Insp Simon Jenkinson said: "Cold weather is forecast... so we're urging motorists to factor in extra time to de-ice their vehicles in the mornings."

He added: "Please don't leave vehicles running if unattended."

Police launched an appeal last week for the public's help in finding the stolen vehicles.

