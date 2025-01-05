Stolen Sacramento food truck leaves owner in disbelief

The owner and operator of the The Kebab Guys is searching for his food truck after it was stolen in Elk Grove, he told KCRA 3 Saturday. “I'm hoping that this will turn around,” said Gio Rahim, chef and owner Saturday. “We want to get back to work and this is how we pay our bills.” The business began in 2021, Rahim said, making regular appearances at the Midtown Farmer’s Market in their 8,000 pound, 25-foot trailer wrapped in flames. They specialize in Mediterranean fusion kabobs, loaded kabob fries and are known for using fresh ingredients in their specialty sauces.