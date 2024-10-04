Stolen vehicles worth £216,000 found across county

PC Paul Gerrish and PC Phil Pentelow used intelligence gathering to hunt down the missing vehicles [Essex Police]

Stolen cars and parts worth a total estimated value of £216,000 were seized across a county in a single day by a police force.

Essex Police used intelligence gathering to hunt down the missing vehicles and tackle the criminal gangs behind the thefts.

During the operation they seized a shipping container at London Gateway Port in Stanford-le-Hope, due to go to West Africa, that included two stolen Range Rovers and a Toyota Land Cruiser worth £83,000 in total.

PC Paul Gerrish and PC Phil Pentelow also found the remains of four stolen cars, worth £91,000, in a "chop shop". PC Gerrish said: "Our job is to hunt down stolen vehicles that will provide evidence for investigations and lead to arrests."

Police said people needed to make sure their cars were locked when they left them [Essex Police]

The officers travelled to different locations throughout the day and uncovered more stolen cars.

They included a number of sites in the west of Essex where stolen cars had previously been hidden. At one location they recovered two vehicles recently stolen in London, worth £14,000.

PC Gerrish said: "We know how and where these gangs operate, and our operations are limiting their ability to function."

Essex Police has urged motorists to make sure they leave their cars locked when not in use.

