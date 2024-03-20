Stone Age settlers in Europe were seafarers, new evidence suggests

Divers in Lake Bracciano examine boat-like structures - PLOS ONE/Gibaja

Sailors during the Stone Age may have used catamarans to cross the Mediterranean 7,000 years ago, archaeologists believe, after discovering the first evidence of seafaring in Europe.

Five large carved wooden canoes hollowed out from the trunks of trees were excavated from a Neolithic period village called La Marmotta, near Rome, in Italy.

The site is a submerged village under Lake Bracciano, not far from the Mediterranean Sea, leaving experts to suspect the canoes were used for long-distance excursions.

Although boats have been uncovered in the Netherlands, France and Germany, dating as early as 10,000 years ago, they were thought to have been used to navigate local waterways and lakes.

The new boats were up to 36 feet (11 metres) long, and showed evidence of “T-shaped” holed objects that may have been used to fasten ropes to sails, suggesting that sailors were venturing further afield in the craft.

Experts suspect that the boats may even have been joined together to create a double hull in the form of a catamaran, which may have provided greater safety, stability and capacity for the transport of people, animals and goods.

Archaeologists from the Spanish National Research Council, in Barcelona, said the dugouts, coupled with the occupation of nearby islands, was “irrefutable proof” that Neolithic societies could travel across seas.

“This is enormously significant because all the canoes found at European Mesolithic and Neolithic sites are associated with lakes and therefore with sailing in those waters,” the authors wrote in the journal Plos One.

“This study reveals the amazing technological sophistication of early agricultural and pastoral communities, highlighting their woodworking skills and the construction of complex vessels.

Five canoes were excavated from the site near the Mediterranean sea - Gibaja/PLOS ONE

“La Marmotta is causing a literal sea change in our view of those first Neolithic farming groups.”

Tests have shown that it is possible to cover around 30 nautical miles a day in similar boats, even with inexperienced sailors, suggesting that Neolithic communities could have covered long distances in a short time.

Usually wooden boats do not survive in the archaeological record but the canoes were waterlogged when La Marmotta was flooded by Lake Bracciano.

During Neolithic times, the lake was smaller than today, and the shoreline further from the La Marmotta settlement, suggesting villages were sailing their boats along the nearby River Arrone, which connects to the Mediterranean.

Many of the first Neolithic settlements in Europe are along the coastline, leading researchers to propose that they may have arrived by sea. But until now there has been no concrete evidence of how the movement of people and goods was happening.

At La Marmotta, archaeologists also found evidence that obsidian, from the nearby island of Lipari and Palmarola, was being used for tool-making, suggesting the stone was being imported over the water.

Experts said the five canoes showed that the villages at La Marmotta must have had specialist craftsmen tasked with jobs other than farming or gathering food.

They said the canoes represented knowledge, experience and practical skills accumulated over centuries and might help explain how agriculture spread throughout the Mediterranean and into Northern Europe so quickly.