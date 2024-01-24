Stonehaven supermarket could lead to jobs boost

About 100 jobs could be created as part of plans to build a Tesco supermarket in Stonehaven.

It is part of the proposed Stonehaven Gateway development which is expected to include an electric vehicle charging hub and a shopping zone.

Developer Ashfield Land has bought a five acre (2ha) site west of a roundabout that links the A90 and the AWPR Stonehaven Fastlink interchange.

A planning application for the project is expected to be submitted in the coming months.