Stoney Point residents mourn loss of historic church

There is outcry and sadness abound in Stoney Point. The small hamlet, which resides in the Municipality of Lakeshore, is attempting to grasp the loss of its most well-known landmark—the former Church of the Annunciation.

Annunciation Parish was established in 1865 by Bishop Adolphe Pinsonneault. With the arrival of Father David in 1866, the property for which the church would stand was purchased for $180 and part of the cemetery for another $120. Rev. R.P. Andrieux would become the founder of Annunciation and was responsible for the building of the original rectory, including the chapel, built from wood. The parish's first baptism and marriage both took place in 1867.

In 1893, Rev. N.D. St, Cyr was appointed pastor of the church and was responsible for the building of the church as it stood for more than a century. The cornerstone of the church was blessed on Oct. 3,1905 and the building was completed for $23,000. An organ was also added, purchased for $9,000.

In 1922, under the watch of Rev. G.P. Pitre, electricity was installed at Annunciation and, in 1929, Louis Jobin was contracted to create the church's interior design for a price of $5,250. Soon after, a heating system was installed for $4,790.

The church was renovated many times over the years, sometimes at great expense. The cemetery was expanded. Fences were erected. Trees and bushes were planted. Families grew, babies were baptized, and generations passed through its doors. However, the church closed its doors in 2006, leaving residents looking for a new spiritual home.

Cited as a symbol of French-Canadian culture and heritage, it had received protection under the Ontario Heritage Act in 2007, however, a recent council decision by the municipality granted permission for the building to be demolished.

A petition was started on Change.org by Danielle Trepanier that, despite the small size of the community, generated over 600 signatures asking for the Ontario Government to take action on behalf of saving the church.

In November, the wrecking ball fell upon the more-than-century old landmark. Despite its thick walls, seemingly still strong and sturdy, the inside was soon laid open to the air exposing its beautiful wall murals, painted by parishioners, to passers-by on the street. To the dismay of many locals, the church had fallen.

"My grandfather (Louis Tremblay) was the first to be baptized [at] the church," recalls Stoney Point resident David Tremblay.

"This morning was the first time in my life that I walked around my farm and I could not see the church steeple—something that my father, grandfather, and great-grandfather had all done before," said Tremblay on Monday, Nov. 20. He says that his children and grandchildren have also grown up with the view of the steeple, but, after six generations of the Tremblay family, this will only be a memory.

Tremblay's great-grandfather, Pierre Beaune, donated land for the cemetery, and Tremblay, himself, grew up in that church, active in the parish as an alter boy, a youth representative, and later a lay person who did Sunday readings and first communions. He later was a part of the SOS Group that helped get the church its heritage protection.

His feelings are raw at the moment. After all the hard work to keep the building protected, he faults Lakeshore's council for the church's loss, as well as the many architectural items inside the building that are tied to his family's heritage and his own past.

The property was purchased in 2018 by Mirna and Kamal Lachine, who requested the demolition, with plans for residential development on the property. In Dec. 2022, Municipality of Lakeshore Council, agreeing with the advice of the Community Planning Division, Lakeshore's Heritage Advisory Committee, and an engineer's report saying the building was "not structurally safe or sound", voted to demolish the building.

When contacted for comment, Municipality of Lakeshore mayor Tracey Bailey said that the property is privately owned and that it would be inappropriate to make a statement.

"It does not matter if you are Catholic or not, growing up in Stoney Point, you will remember the sweet sound of the bell ringing throughout the town," says Mellissa Cowan Patrick, who has been photographing the progress of the demolition. "Looking back, now that the bell has stopped ringing, I miss it, I miss it so much. It was such a gift to be given to the community. A sound of hope and community. It is hard to imagine the bell will not ring again. I always held out hope that the bell would ring again for a new generation of families in Stoney Point."

She says that she feels devastated by the demolition. She too is upset by the removal of the church's historical designation and takes umbrage with the municipality's role in that. "The church stood for 118 years. I heard officials say how rotten the inside was—I watched the demo of the church—Annunciation stood defiant with one massive 118-year-old support beam holding the entire weight of the bell tower, before the last beam was smashed out from beneath. At the time, I thought, 'Good, you fought to the last blow.'"

Also, through records and newspaper clippings, there is evidence that there is at least one grave site on the church property, if not more, that could be potentially disturbed by the ongoing demolition.

"Rev. Fr. Pierre Fauteux was buried in May 1895," she reports. "There is a detailed burial record written by Fr. St. Cyr, telling us exactly where the funeral took place and who attended. He is buried under the statue of St. Joseph on the gospel side of the old church. I am worried, with the demo, his grave will be disturbed or worse. The BOA has stated that there has to be an archaeologist on site, but that precaution was removed with the new demo permit issued. So, all my faith is resting in the demo company."

Even though the church had been retired for years, it was a reminder of the community's roots and was still an important heritage landmark to those who lived in and frequented Stoney Point.

"I was living in Belle River and one of my classmate's parents had died and they bused us from Belle River to the church to attend the funeral," recalls Stoney Point Hardware owner Rob Duquette. "That would have been when I was in Gr. 4 or Gr. 5."

"The architecture of the church was just outstanding," he says. "It was a beautiful building and a beautiful lot. The sun hit it the right way every day. It was a beautiful building on the inside and well worth saving."

Having owned the hardware store for 23 years, Duquette has been a long-time neighbour to the church. He says that, initially, the property had been bought by a family from Toronto who took reasonable care of it. However, the property was sold and the property's situation changed in recent years.

"I wish I was in a little different of a position when we opened up the store," he says. "The church closed shortly after. You could have held band recitals in there, or plays, or put a brewery in the basement. So much more could have been done with that church."

Unfortunately, as the church lays in ruin, the region has lost a landmark easily spottable from both the land and the water. A place of beauty, of reflection, and, once, of worship. However, with loss comes the chance at redemption, change will come, and hopefully for the better—and as David Tremblay aptly remarked in our interview, "The time may have arrived for the phoenix to rise from the ashes."

