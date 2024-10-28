A stop at a Broward CBD & smoke shop left a Florida Lottery player feeling $25,000 better

The bank account of a Hallandale Beach CBD and smoke shop customer will be significantly higher after redeeming the Fantasy 5 ticket bought at the store.

Sunday’s midday Fantasy 5 draw numbers — 7, 14, 21, 27, 35 — were matched by tickets bought at Tobacco Town, 2500 E. Hallandale Beach Blvd., and an Orlando area Publix. Each ticket won $25,831.

These winning tickets must be redeemed at a Florida Lottery district office or the main office, which are open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The closest one to Tobacco Town is the office at 14621 Oak Ln. in Miami Lakes. Appointments aren’t required, but can be made at 305-364-3080 or MIARC@flalottery.com.