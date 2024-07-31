Thirty-nine police officers injured as clashes break out at Southport mosque

Officers huddle behind riot shields as a police van goes up in flames behind them - Peter Powell

Dozens of police have been injured in violent clashes after a mob of protesters gathered outside a mosque in Southport, hurling bricks, masonry and fireworks at officers.

Footage of the protest posted on social media showed a police van engulfed in flames, as demonstrators attacked officers who hurdled together with riot shields.

North West Ambulance Service said 39 officers were injured and 27 were taken to hospital. Some officers sustained serious injuries including fractures, lacerations, a suspected broken nose and concussion.

Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Alex Goss called the violence “sickening” in a statement on Tuesday night, adding that officers from other districts had to come back on duty to help bring the chaos under control.

Riot police hold back protesters near a burning police vehicle - Getty Images

“Offenders have destroyed garden walls so they could use the bricks to attack our officers and have set cars belonging to the public on fire, and damaged cars parked in the Mosque car park,” he said.

“This is no way to treat a community, least of all a community that is still reeling from the events of Monday.”

Tensions were running high in the town following Monday’s stabbing attack, in which three children were killed while attending a Taylor Swift-themed yoga and dance workshop.

Police vans and officers stood guard outside the Southport Islamic Society Mosque, amid chants of “No surrender!” and “English till I die!” from sections of the crowd.

Bricks were thrown at police - Getty Images

The Telegraph witnessed riot police charging at protesters with dogs in an attempt to push them back. Three police dogs were wounded, with one suffering burns to the back of her leg.

Sir Keir Starmer condemned the violence on Tuesday night, saying: “The people of Southport are reeling after the horror inflicted on them.

“They deserve our support and our respect. Those who have hijacked the vigil for the victims with violence and thuggery have insulted the community as it grieves. They will feel the full force of the law.”

Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, earlier warned against using the killing of three schoolgirls to “stir up division” and spread misinformation online.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday evening, she told MPs: “False information has already been extensively shared in the last 24 hours. Those who do this for their own purposes risk undermining a crucial criminal investigation and I ask everyone to show some respect for the community in Southport and for families who are grieving and in trauma.”

01:54 AM BST

Total of 39 police officers treated for injuries

The North West Ambulance Service said 39 police officers were treated at the scene and 27 were taken to hospital.

“A small number of resources will remain at the scene on St Luke’s Road to continue to support police colleagues,” it said.

01:38 AM BST

Police decry violence: ‘This is no way to treat a community’

Assistant Chief Constable Alex Goss gave a statement just after midnight:

“Tonight, Merseyside Police has faced serious violence in Southport and I am so proud to have witnessed off-duty officers (many of whom had not long finished a full shift) parade back on duty to support their colleagues who had displayed such courage whilst under constant and sustained attack. I would also like to thank officers from Greater Manchester Police, Cheshire Police, Lancashire Police and North Wales Police who also provided mutual aid and support. “Sadly, offenders have destroyed garden walls so they could use the bricks to attack our officers and have set cars belonging to the public on fire, and damaged cars parked in the Mosque car park. “This is no way to treat a community, least of all a community that is still reeling from the events of Monday. “We would appeal to anyone who has information or video footage of those involved in this shocking behaviour to come forward so we can identify and arrest those responsible. “Anyone with information can DM @MerPolCC or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

01:12 AM BST

Police and dogs suffer serious injuries

Eight police officers have sustained serious injuries following the violence in Southport, including fractures, lacerations, a suspected broken nose and concussion.

Merseyside Police said a total of 22 officers were injured and three police dogs were also wounded, one suffering burns to the back of her leg.

“Officers have suffered varying degrees of injury including head injuries, serious facial injuries and one was knocked unconscious,” a statement read.

“Police Dogs Zoe and Ike have sustained leg injuries from bricks thrown at them. A third dog, PD Quga, who was bitten, strangled and kicked by an offender at the beginning of this month, has tonight suffered burns to her back leg.”

Police hold back protesters - Getty Images

12:58 AM BST

Enhanced stop and search powers for police

Police have introduced a 24-hour Section 60 Order to the Southport area, giving officers enhanced stop and search powers.

The Order, in place from 7.54pm on Tuesday, aims to minimise serious violence.

Merseyside Police said extra officers would remain in the area to provide a visible presence to reassure communities.

A Section 34 Order has also been introduced, giving police the power to direct people who are engaging in antisocial behaviour or are likely to become involved in such incidents.

“Under the legislation, officers have the power to seize any item, including vehicles, used in the commission of anti-social behaviour,” Merseyside Police said in a statement.

“Should a person who has previously been directed to leave the area return, an offence would be committed, which they may ultimately be arrested for.”

A police vehicle was set alight - Getty Images

12:39 AM BST

Twenty-two police officers injured in violence

Paramedics have treated 22 police officers for injuries at St Luke’s Road in Southport, and 11 of those have been taken to hospital, North West Ambulance Service said.

“Due to the high number of resources required at scene and the ongoing disturbance, NWAS declared a major incident at approximately 23:00.”

12:24 AM BST

Liverpool FC hold minute of silence

Liverpool players and staff paused for a minute of silence to remember the victims at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia.

11:51 PM BST

Police tell protesters to go home

Police have told protesters to disperse and go home, as Merseyside called in other forces to assist with the violence.

Vans from Lancashire Police and Cheshire Police have turned up to help control the chaos.

Riot police outside Southport Police Station

Riot police hold back protesters near a burning police vehicle - Getty Images

11:39 PM BST

Police do ‘double shifts’ to stamp out violence

Merseyside Police said officers who already completed a shift earlier in the day had returned to work to help colleagues deal with the violence in Southport.

11:28 PM BST

Starmer condemns ‘violence and thuggery’

Sir Keir Starmer on Tuesday night said that violent demonstrators would “feel the full force of the law”.

11:00 PM BST

Pictured: Protesters throw bricks and set bins on fire

On Sussex Road, police officers with riot shields and helmets stood across the road as fires burned and debris was thrown.

Protesters set wheelie bins alight and threw bricks which hit police shields.

Riot police hold back protesters after disorder broke out

Riot police hold back protesters near a burning police vehicle

10:44 PM BST

‘Number of officers injured and shops looted’

Merseyside Police have said a number of officers are hurt and a shop has been looted after the disorder.

Merseyside Police said on X: “A number of officers have been injured, cars set alight and a shop broken into and looted in Southport this evening. This is completely unacceptable.

“We’re gathering evidence and those responsible will be brought to justice. If you have footage of those involved DM @MerPolCC.”

10:33 PM BST

Fires burn as darkness falls

A fire was still ablaze after dark as crowds remained at the scene in Southport.

Earlier, a police van was set on fire and had burned to a husk.

The protesters and onlookers were still at the scene near Southport Mosque after sunset.

Fires continue to burn during the disorder

10:22 PM BST

Home Secretary: ‘Scenes of thuggery bear no relation to Southport’s community’

Yvette Cooper said “scenes of thuggery” on the streets of Southport “bear no relation” to the community which had been coming together.

The Home Secretary said on Tuesday night: “I think everyone should be showing some respect for the community that is grieving and also for the police who are pursuing an urgent criminal investigation now, and who showed such heroism and bravery yesterday in the face of these horrific attacks.

“I think everyone needs to support the police in that work, and frankly the scenes of thuggery that we have seen on the streets of Southport this evening bear no relation to the way in which the Southport community has been coming together to support each other and to support grieving families.

“We need to see some respect for the grieving community and for the police in their urgent work.”

10:10 PM BST

Pictured: Police van burned to a husk as injured officers face mob

A police van has been burned out - Getty Images/Getty Images Europe

A bloodied officer stands guard - Getty Images/Getty Images Europe

10:00 PM BST

Merseyside Police chief: Officers are facing ‘thugs’

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy posted on X: “I am incredibly proud of my officers and staff who have worked so hard to save the lives of children, investigate the horrific incident from yesterday, working with partners to provide reassurance to our communities and now they are facing this level of violence from these thugs.

“Over 1,000 residents from Southport came together this evening to remember the little girls who have died, those who are still critical in hospital and all those who witnessed & are traumatised by the events from yesterday. This is where all of our focus should be.”

09:52 PM BST

Mosque had offered ‘deepest sympathies’ to victims’ families

The mosque at the centre of the protest had extended its “deepest sympathies” to the families of those caught up in Southport knife attack on Monday.

In a statement on Facebook, made well before the disorder, Southport Mosque’s staff posted that they were “truly shocked and saddened” about Monday’s attack.

Yet it became the flashpoint for rioters who shouted “we are doing this for our girls” as they threw missiles at police and the building.

09:40 PM BST

Local MP ‘deeply concerned’ by riot and urges people to ‘stay safe’

The MP for Southport has said he is “deeply concerned” by the violent protests taking place this evening, and has urged people to “stay safe”.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, Patrick Hurley said he “fully condemns any attack” on emergency services, pointing out these are the same services that responded to the tragic stabbing attack yesterday.

09:39 PM BST

Violent protests in Southport are ‘justified’, says Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson has said violent mobs in Southport are “justified” in their actions.

In an expletive-laden rant posted on X, formerly Twitter, the hard-Right figure said: “Before anyone starts condemning the angry English men up in Southport, ask yourselves this, what do you f------ expect them to do.

“Don’t call them hooligans - they’re justified in their anger.”

Mr Robinson, who fled Britain on Sunday night to “put himself beyond the reach of authorities” in the UK, where he was due to be in court over alleged contempt proceedings, said the protesters actions were driven by concerns over immigration.

His words appeared to refer to a rumour widely circulated on social media that the suspect arrested for the stabbing is from Syria. Police have since said this is misinformation, and said the suspect is in fact from Cardiff.

09:23 PM BST

Police clear area outside mosque

Riot police have cleared the area directly outside the mosque and were standing guard with batons raised.

A police van was blazing behind them, with black smoke filling the air.

Masked youths were scouring the ground for bricks littering the floor to throw at lines of officers.

Heavy thuds were heard as the vans took hits and police raised their shields against incoming missiles.

A man kicks a police vehicle

09:22 PM BST

Pictured: Police hold their line in front of a burnt out vehicle

Police hold riot shields as a van burns behind them - Pat Hurst/PA

09:18 PM BST

Riot police charge protesters

Riot police with dogs have charged at protesters, pushing them back towards a railway bridge.

09:13 PM BST

Pictured: Riot police deployed to deal with gathering mob

Riot police gather outside a police van

Officers form a wall with riot shields

09:05 PM BST

‘Sickening’ protests involve many people not from Merseyside, say police

Merseyside police has branded the protests “sickening”, blaming the scenes of lawlessness on people from beyond Merseyside with little connection to the community.

Assistant Chief Constable Alex Goss said: “It is sickening to see this happening within a community that has been devastated by the tragic loss of three young lives.

“In the last 24 hours, we have seen overwhelming support and sympathy from the community and wider Merseyside communities for the families who are currently trying to deal with their loss and care for victims injured during the major incident.”

He added: “Yesterday, our officers and other members of the emergency services were faced with one of the most difficult situations they will ever face. Tonight, they find themselves being attacked as they endeavor to prevent disorder.

“The actions in Southport tonight will involve many people who do not live in the Merseyside area or care about the people of Merseyside.”

09:01 PM BST

English Defence League behind protests, suggest Merseyside Police

Merseyside Police has said that the English Defence League is believed to be behind violent protests that have broken out outside a Mosque in Southport.

Riot police and dogs units have been deployed to bring the crowd under control, after officers sustained injuries including one with a suspected broken nose.

A police statement said: “At around 7.45pm, a large group of people – believed to be supporters of the English Defence League – began to throw items towards a local mosque on St Luke’s Road in Southport.

“Officers who are deployed are currently dealing with criminal behaviour and violence with bottles and wheelie bins being thrown at them.

The statement added: “As a result, an officer has suffered a suspected broken nose and police vehicles have been damaged and set alight.

“Additional patrols are now in attendance, including the Dog Section.”

08:56 PM BST

Watch: Police van set ablaze

08:46 PM BST

Police van set on fire in Southport

A police van has been set on fire near a mosque in Southport, with plumes of black smoke billowing into the air.

Rubble litters the street while one officer was seen with blood streaming down his face.

A police van is set ablaze

08:40 PM BST

‘Hundreds’ gather outside mosque

A crowd of around 200 people, some hooded and masked, threw bottles and bricks at police in riot gear.

Dozens more are gathered on the street and outside their homes watching on while a police helicopter hovers low overhead.

08:38 PM BST

Protesters hurl bricks and bottles at police

By Neil Johnson in Southport

Police riot vans are continuing to descend on the area as men in masks attack vehicles threw bottles and bricks at vehicles.

Men on tracksuits and masks are still arriving in the area on bike and on foot.

08:35 PM BST

Protesters kick and throw missiles at police vans, reports suggest

In footage circulating online, protesters can be see kicking police bans and throwing bottles at police.

Officers were seen retreating, apparently before riot police armed with shields were deployed to the scene.

In separate live footage, crowds are currently taunting and throwing bricks at a group of officers with riot shields.

08:29 PM BST

Police injured in clashes, reports suggest

Some police officers have suffered what appeared to be minor injuries in chaotic scenes outside the mosque in Southport.

Officers have now put on helmets and riot gear, with stones and bottles launched at them and police riot vans attacked.

Firecrackers could be heard going off along with multiple police sirens sounding.

A crowd of men, many wearing masks and hoodies, were in a running battle with officers outside the mosque as more police arrive.

08:26 PM BST

Watch: Violence breaks out in Southport

08:07 PM BST

Crowds gather outside a mosque in Southport

Things very very tense in Southport. Large protest near a mosque in the town, with what look like fireworks thrown at police vans. We saw a young girl crying in the crowd. Police have been concerned about far right protests in response to yesterday's stabbing. pic.twitter.com/NZXOyzk3yN — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) July 30, 2024

07:51 PM BST

Pictured: People lay tributes to the Southport stabbing victims

People gather to pay their respects during a vigil in central Southport - ADAM VAUGHAN

07:43 PM BST

Sefton Central MP praises ‘overwhelming sense of love and support’

The MP for Sefton Central has praised the “overwhelming sense of love and support” at a vigil this evening as he paid tribute to the victims of the Southport stabbing.

Bill Esterson told the Commons: “This is about Bebe, it is about Elsie and it is about Alice.

“It’s about three young children who were murdered and the Prime Minister talked about a collective trauma for the people of Merseyside, and I think that is exactly what is going on - my constituents are reflecting it, as are the people in Southport.”

Praising messages and floral tributes that have flown in from across country, Mr Esterson said: “That is the appropriate way to support those victims and their grieving loved ones this evening.”

Thousands gather in central Southport to attend a vigil for the child victims of a knife attack - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

07:30 PM BST

Do not amplify distress with speculation and gossip online, says James Cleverly

James Cleverly, the shadow home secretary, has echoed his counterpart Yvette Cooper in urging people to avoid spreading misinformation online about the Southport stabbings.

“Enough people are already distressed without their distress being amplified by speculation and gossip online,” the Tory leadership candidate told the Commons.

He called on the home secretary to follow up with social media platforms “regarding their responsibility” to clamp down on misinformation.

Mr Cleverly added: “It is also a reminder to all of us that we have a personable responsibility to check before we share, and do not feel the need to get involved in the grief of others.”

07:22 PM BST

‘You can’t help but cry’, says Sefton Mayor

Sefton Mayor June Burns has said “you can’t help but cry” at a vigil in Southport.

She told crowds who were gathered: “You can’t help but cry because of the outpouring of grief, the sadness.

“The fact that we’re actually having to go to lay flowers because some little children wanted to dance at the beginning of their school holidays. It’s just unbelievable.”

07:09 PM BST

Southport stabbing ‘shook us to the core’ says spiritual lead

Martin Abrahams, the spiritual leader at Southport Hospital, said yesterday’s stabbing attack “shook us all to the core”.

Addressing the crowd, he said: “Southport is not used to global attention. To be known around the globe for a defining incident has shook us all to the core.

“Taylor Swift, who herself has commented on events, and her bracelets of friendship, which people are encouraged to make and swap and share, remind us we should never feel alone.

“Clearly the crowds tonight show we want to stand together.”

A message from Southport Hospital's resident chaplain pic.twitter.com/jqkovBvKzI — Ben Roberts-Haslam (@benhaslm) July 30, 2024

06:38 PM BST

‘Horror is difficult to comprehend’, says Home Secretary

Yvette Cooper has said the “horror” of the Southport stabbings is “difficult to comprehend or to put into words”.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday evening, the Home Secretary said: “These were young children dancing to Taylor Swift and celebrating the start of the school holidays,.

“What should have been a joyful start to the summer turned into an unspeakable tragedy.”

She added: “The whole house and the whole country is united in shock and grief and together we share our thoughts, prayers and condolences to everyone affected by these events.”



Yvette Cooper speaking in the House of Commons about the Southport stabbings - BBC NEWS

06:07 PM BST

Pictured: Families gather at vigil

A family attends a vigil outside the Atkinson venue in central Southport - Getty Images Europe

05:58 PM BST

Vigil for victims set to begin

A vigil is about to start in remembrance of the victims of Monday’s knife attack.

Sefton Council said it was supporting the event, which will be held outside the Atkinson arts venue on Lord Street at 6pm.

A council spokesman said a book of remembrance will be available for people to sign at the Atkinson.

05:53 PM BST

Farage questions if ‘truth is being withheld’

Nigel Farage has questioned “whether the truth is being withheld from us” over the Southport stabbings.

Speaking about the 17-year old-suspect, the leader of Reform UK said: “Was this guy being monitored by the security services? Some reports say he was. Others are less sure. The police say it is a non-terror incident just as they said the stabbing of the army lt colonel in uniform on the streets of Kent was a non–terror incident.”

“I wonder whether the truth is being withheld from us. I don’t know the answer to that but I think it is a fair and legitimate question.

“What I do know is something is going horribly wrong in our once beautiful country.”

05:33 PM BST

Liverpool Mayor says booing of Starmer ‘not appropriate’

Mayor of Liverpool City Region Steve Rotheram has criticised the booing of Sir Keir Starmer on his visit to pay respects in Southport.

“I don’t understand that people want to weaponise the deaths of three children before the investigations have concluded,” he told Channel 4 News.

“Keir Starmer came here as the prime minister of this country to pay respects to first responders. He thanked them all individually and shook every single person’s hand.”

He added: “I don’t think it’s appropriate for people to have used this occasion to put forward some of their nefarious theories about what’s happened.”

05:13 PM BST

Hero window cleaner ‘locked eyes’ with knifeman

Window cleaner Joel Verite described locking eyes with a knifeman inside the dance studio in Southport before the alleged attacker “scurried off”.

”I run towards the door, the entrance and exit to the dance studio,” he told Sky News.

“There were two men in the gym where I used to go to ... they’re pointing to the dance studio saying ‘he’s in there’.

“I open the door downstairs ... there’s a guy at the bottom of the stairs with a full tracksuit, his hood up, with a knife.

“We’ve looked at each other and he’s scurried off to the side.”

Asked what was going through his head when he and the knifeman saw each other, the window cleaner said: “I’m thinking things that I’m not allowed to say on Sky News right now.

“I’m really scared, all I saw was a knife ... I’m there by myself at the bottom of the stairs.”

The knifeman was later “tackled down to the floor” by police, he added.

05:02 PM BST

Headteacher of two victims pays heartfelt tribute

Jinnie Payne, headteacher of Churchtown Primary School, has paid tribute to Southport stabbing victims Alice Da Silva Aguiar and Bebe King.

“It is with great sadness that we heard the tragic news about the three children who died following yesterday’s atrocity, including Alice Da Silva Aguiar, a Year 4 pupil at Churchtown, and Bebe King, a former pupil,” Ms Payne said.

“Alice was the happiest of souls, a true ray of sunshine. She was known and loved by everyone in our school community of 700 children, a testament to her unique ability to connect with others.

“Bebe was a joyful girl, whose kindness radiated through the entire Churchtown community. During her time at the school, Bebe’s considerate nature and her love of learning shone through in everything that she did.

“Our immediate thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of both Alice and Bebe during this impossibly difficult time.

“We know that a number of other children from Churchtown were also involved in the attack, along with much-loved colleagues.

“We extend our heartfelt wishes to all those families affected by this horrific incident, including those currently in hospital or continuing to receive treatment. We sincerely hope for their swift and full recovery.”

04:51 PM BST

Watch: Starmer heckled on visit to Southport

Sir Keir Starmer was asked “how many more children” will die by a heckler as he left flowers at the scene of the Southport knife attack.

As the Prime Minister walked close by, a man said: “Here’s your photo opportunity.”

While he left his car, another shouted: “How many more children? Our kids are dead and you’re leaving already?”

04:46 PM BST

Ex-Liverpool football stars pay tribute

Former Liverpool FC football players Robbie Fowler and Phil Thompson laid a wreath near Hart Space studio earlier today in tribute to the victims of the stabbing.

The wreath contained a hand-written note which ended with “YNWA”, which stands for You’ll Never Walk Alone, the Premier League club’s motto.

The club, which plays its home games just 20 miles from Southport, expressed its condolences in a statement this afternoon.

The statement said: “The thoughts and prayers of everyone at LFC continue to be with all those affected by the tragedy.”

Former Liverpool players Phil Thompson (left) and Robbie Fowler lay flowers near the scene in Hart Street, Southport - James Speakman/PA

04:32 PM BST

Two children remain in critical care

Two children injured in the Southport stabbing remain in critical care, a children’s hospital has said.

“We can confirm that seven children were brought to Alder Hey following the heartbreaking incident in Southport yesterday,” Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“Sadly, despite all our efforts one child has since died. The remaining children are continuing to receive treatment with two remaining in critical care but currently in a stable condition.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Alder Hey remain with the children, young people and their families involved in and all those affected by yesterday’s incident.

“We will continue to provide them with all the support we can at this devastating time.”

04:26 PM BST

Speculation on motive unhelpful, says Downing Street

Downing Street has urged people to “listen to the police” and said it is “unhelpful” to speculate on the motive.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Of course, people should listen the police, they should not do anything that is going to make the police’s job harder to manage the situation, to conduct their investigations.

“It is unhelpful to speculate on things like the motive and the circumstance around this.”

04:24 PM BST

Starmer says stabbing attack ‘touches nerve’ for whole country

The Prime Minister said the attack in Southport “touches a nerve” with the whole country.

He said: “It’s awful to contemplate what happened. To hear for myself the experiences of the first responders, what they had to deal with, it’s really hard to take in for anybody.

“It’s not what any of them came to work for but, of course, they’re professionals and they deal with it.”

Asked about his “mission” to crack down on knife crime, Sir Keir said: “I am very worried about high levels of knife crime and I’m absolutely determined that my Government will get to grips with it.

“But today is not the time for politics. Today is the time to focus entirely on the families who are going through such pain and grief, and on the wider community, and, of course, a time to say thank you to those that responded yesterday, in the most awful of circumstances.”

04:23 PM BST

Portuguese PM issues statement after Alice Aguiar named as victim

Luis Montenegro, the Portuguese prime minister, issued a statement following the death of three children, including nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar, in a knife attack in Southport.

Mr Montenegro said on X, formerly Twitter: “It is with deep sadness that I received the news on the attack that took place yesterday in Southport in the United Kingdom, for which I have no words to describe.

“On my behalf and that of the Portuguese government I express heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the British government and people.”

03:57 PM BST

Starmer thanks emergency service workers in Southport for ‘incredible’ work

Sir Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister, has visited Southport and thanked emergency service workers who responded to the knife attack.

He said: “What you did was incredible and I hope you feel proud of the part that you played in the most difficult circumstances, to do what you could for those young lives.”

He added: “It is sometimes really important in life just to come and say a simple thank you to all of you, so let me do that, on behalf of myself, on behalf of the government, on behalf of the country - thank you.”

Keir Starmer arrives with a floral tribute to the child victims of a knife attack - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Europe

Keir Starmer meets with emergency personnel - Temilade Adelaja/REUTERS

03:44 PM BST

Watch: Tributes paid to Southport stabbing victims

03:21 PM BST

Local priest pays tribute to Alice Aguiar

Father John Heneghan, who led Alice Aguiar’s first communion service just months ago, described her as a “beautiful girl from a lovely family” and revealed that she had been smiling at mass on Sunday morning just 24 hours before the attack on Monday.

“It’s heartbreaking,” he told The Telegraph. “She was a lovely, lovely girl with a radiant smile and at the first communion service, she just had this look of happiness. It was the most natural, happy smile.

“We’re heartbroken for all those families - we’ve got this sense of how can this be possible? You can’t even imagine it. All we can do is show our love for them.”

Father John, who is a parish priest at St Patrick’s Church, said that Alice was one of eight children who had their first communion in May and that she was a pupil at the neighbouring St Patrick’s Roman Catholic primary school.

Tributes are paid to the Southport stabbing victims - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Europe

03:14 PM BST

GoFundMe set up for Alice Aguiar

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for the family of Alice Aguiar, one of the victims of Monday’s stabbing attack in Southport.

Alice is the first victim from the attack to be named after family members paid tribute to the nine-year-old.

Family members confirmed that she was one of the three children to have died in the stabbing and said their loved one had been taken by a “despicable human being”.

The GoFundMe page has so far raised £2,100 for the family.

A statement on the page says: “We at Benridge Care Homes and Good Companions, have been completely stunned by the tragic loss of Alice, following the horrific events that took place in Southport yesterday. We can’t even begin to imagine how the family feel.”

03:02 PM BST

Vigil to be held in Southport

A vigil will be held in Southport on Tuesday evening in remembrance of the victims of Monday’s knife attack.

Sefton Council said it was supporting the event, which will be held outside the Atkinson arts venue on Lord Street at 6pm.

Cllr Marion Atkinson, the leader of Sefton Council, said: “It is entirely understandable and appropriate that local people want to gather and show their support and solidarity.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected at this incredibly sad time.”

A council spokesman said a book of remembrance will be available for people to sign at the Atkinson.

Tributes to the victims are left by wellwishers - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Europe

02:22 PM BST

JustGiving page from Taylor Swift fans raises over £100,000

A JustGiving page set up by Taylor Swift fans in the wake of the Southport knife attack has raised over £100,000.

The Taylor Swift UK & EU Facebook group organisers said the money would go to the hospital’s charity arm.

In a statement the group said: “We are working with Alder Hey Children’s Hospital to help raise money for the families affected by the tragedy in Southport, and raising funeral funds for the two young swifties who have tragically passed.

“Every donation through this link goes directly to the verified charity below, which will in turn help make a difference to those impacted in a time of great sadness.”

02:09 PM BST

Local parents now ‘terrified’ of sending children to holiday clubs

A children’s entertainer from Southport says local parents are now “terrified” of sending their children to summer groups.

Richard Townes said: “This is supposed to be the start of the summer holidays and parents in WhatsApp groups are now terrified of sending their children to summer clubs.

“I have a five-year-old daughter who could have just as easily been at the class. I feel helpless and like I can’t do anything.”

One local is pictured in tears as she visits the scene of the stabbing in Southport - Ioannis Alexopoulos/London News Pictures Ltd

01:49 PM BST

‘I can’t imagine depth of families suffering,’ says Angela Rayner

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said she “can’t even begin to imagine the depth of pain and suffering” felt by the families affected by the stabbings in Southport.

She told MPs: “I know the whole House will join me in sending our deepest condolences and strength in the hours ahead to those affected by yesterday’s shocking incident in Southport.

“And as a mother and grandmother, I can’t even begin to imagine the depth of pain and suffering of those involved.

“I’d like to echo the words of (Labour MP for Southport Patrick Hurley) in thanking the police and the emergency services for their swift response, and our thoughts and prayers are with those who have already sadly lost loved ones, and (those who) are now fighting for their lives as well.”

01:46 PM BST

‘Fly high our little star’

Relative Carina Aguiar, a hotel worker who lives in Camara de Lobos in Madeira, has paid tribute to Alice.

She posted a photo of a black ribbon on her Facebook alongside Alice’s name after writing: “Princess Alice. In this moment of great pain my soul hurts, my body hurts, my mind hurts. I have a lump in my throat.

“You were just an innocent child, a happy smiley girl with a bright life ahead of you which a despicable human being took away from you, without pity, for no reason.

“Look after your mum and dad who are suffering, who are desolate and broken. Fly high our little star. I love you.”

01:44 PM BST

Portugese authorities confirm identity of nine-year-old girl

Jose Cesario, the Secretary of State for the Portuguese Communities, told a Portuguese TV station today: “Unfortunately a child who is the daughter of Portuguese parents originally from Madeira has died. She was born on October 14 2014 and was nine years old.

“She was one of the victims of this awful crime. The family lives in Southport. The parents are in a state of shock. We are going to continue to give them the support they need, we are in direct contact with an aunt of the young girl.

“The priority is to give them all the moral support they need and afterwards things depend on the family and where they want to hold the funeral.”

01:41 PM BST

Nine-year-old girl killed in Southport identified as Alice Aguiar

The first named victim of the Southport stabbing has been named as Alice Aguiar.

Alice, whose family are from Portugal, died today after being stabbed during the attack on Monday at a Taylor swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside town.

Family members confirmed she was one of the three children to have died in the stabbing and said their loved one had been taken by a “despicable human being.”

Friends and family paid tribute to the youngster today after it emerged the nine-year-old had died in hospital of her injuries.

Two girls aged six and seven were killed in the attack yesterday, Merseyside Police said.

01:24 PM BST

Firefighters pay tribute

A crew from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service arrived at the scene in Southport to pay tribute.

About a dozen firefighters walked together to the cordon on Hart Street and laid flowers, with a message to say they were “thinking of everyone involved”.

Members of Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service lay flowers - PA

12:52 PM BST

The people of Southport pay their respects

A host of floral tributes have been left at the site of the attack.

Many wept as they paid their respects - PA

Children and adults leave boquets of flowers - PA

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and Patrick Hurley, the Labour MP for Southport pay their respects - James Speakman

12:31 PM BST

Home Secretary urges public not to speculate on attack

Yvette Cooper has warned against “speculating or commenting” on the criminal investigation into the Southport attack before updates have been provided by police.

When asked whether she could provide more information, including whether the suspect was known to authorities, the Home Secretary said: “Merseyside Police are leading this extremely important and serious criminal investigation.

“This was a horrific attack and they need to be able to get on with that work, and they will provide us with updates.

“You’ll understand that others should not be speculating or commenting in advance of those updates and we really welcome the work of Merseyside Police, but it’s also important that they pursue every single angle of inquiry.

“But I think at the same time, the police officers - alongside pursuing that criminal investigation - police officers are also members of the community.

“We’ve talked to first responders today and some of the police officers who were there yesterday and who had to respond, they’re also working in the community to support each other and to support the community in face of something so awful happening.”

12:30 PM BST

Thoughts of the entire country are with you, says Prime Minister to victims families

Sir Keir Starmer opened Cabinet by acknowledging the “truly horrific” events in Southport where three children were killed in a knife attack.

According to a Number Ten spokesman the Prime Minister said “the thoughts of the whole Cabinet, and the entire country, were with those who were attacked and their families who are going through an unimaginable ordeal.”

He told ministers that Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, was in Southport speaking to police chiefs, community figures and emergency workers involved in dealing with the aftermath of the attack.

According to the spokesman, Sir Keir said that it was hard to find words to express what the grieving families and community must be going through.

12:20 PM BST

Police reiterate incident is not terror-related

A name for the alleged Southport knifeman which has been circulated on social media is “incorrect”, Merseyside Police said.

A police statement said: “A name has been shared on social media in connection with the suspect in the incident in Southport.

“This name is incorrect and we would urge people not to speculate on details of the incident while the investigation is ongoing.”

The force added: “This incident is not currently being treated as terror-related and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.”

12:13 PM BST

What we know

Three children have died in the knife attacks, three girls aged six, seven and nine.

Eight other children were also stabbed, five of whom are in critical condition in hospital

Two adults, who police say tried to protect the children, are in critical condition.

Merseyside Police said specialist family liaison officers are providing support to the families.

12:09 PM BST

Third child victim of knife attack

A third girl has died from her injuries in the knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, Merseyside Police said.

A police statement said: “Sadly we can confirm that a third child has passed away as a result of injuries sustained in a knife attack in Southport yesterday morning, Monday July 29.

“The nine-year-old girl died in hospital in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, 30 July. We can confirm that the children who died yesterday were girls aged six and seven years.

“Eight other children suffered stab wounds sustained during the attack, and five of them are in a critical condition.

“Two adults are also in a critical condition after being injured during the incident.

“Our specialist family liaison officers are providing support to the families at this terrible time.

“Yesterday, officers arrested a 17-year-old male from Banks and he remains in police custody.”

12:01 PM BST

Home Secretary pays tribute to ‘great bravery’ of emergency services

Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, has paid tribute to the “great bravery” of the emergency services who responded to the stabbing in Southport and the “loved ones that have been lost”.

Speaking to reporters in Southport, Ms Cooper said: “I think it’s just unimaginable what has happened - this devastating horrific attack - and I think all of our thoughts will be with the families who have been affected, loved ones that have been lost and the children that have been injured and it’s really important that they get all the support that they need.

“I have been meeting with some of the first responders, the emergency services, police, fire service and paramedics who were there yesterday and who had to respond with great bravery to make sure that more lives were not lost and I thank them for the work that they did.

“There is also a serious criminal investigation underway now.

“Everyone’s thoughts will be with those injured children and just praying for them.”

11:54 AM BST

Parents ‘terrified’ of sending children to summer groups

Richard Townes, a children’s entertainer and father of a five-year-old daughter from Southport, has said parents in the area are now “terrified” of sending their children to summer groups.

Mr Townes, who has set up a GoFundMe for families affected by Monday’s attack, told the PA news agency: “I’ve lived in Southport for 39 years and I’m 39. This is the worst tragedy to happen in Southport’s history, as far as I’m aware.

“Everyone has been affected in some way, shape or form. Everyone knows someone impacted.

“This is supposed to be the start of the summer holidays and parents in WhatsApp groups are now terrified of sending their children to summer clubs.

“I have a five-year-old daughter who could have just as easily been at the class. I feel helpless and like I can’t do anything. This fundraiser is the only thing I can do to help. I want to raise some money to help reduce the financial implications for the families involved.”

11:50 AM BST

Injured schoolgirl helped others to safety

A heroic schoolgirl rushed terrified youngsters to safety despite being stabbed herself, The Telegraph can reveal.

The youngster, who had been at the Taylor Swift-themed workshop as a “one-off”, remains in hospital after being stabbed by the knifeman.



However, amid the chaos of the attack, she rushed other children to the safety of a neighbour next door despite her injuries, her grandmother said.



“It was a one-off, that’s all. My daughter arranged it for her to go. She [the granddaughter] is alright,” she said.

“We are trying to [get to] the hospital that’s why I am here. I was at my friends and I got a call from her dad, and he just said that there had been stabbings at the place where the children were.

“When you first answer the call you just go elsewhere because it doesn’t seem real, not in a town like here.

11:32 AM BST

Flowers and artwork tributes left at the scene

Staff from Natterjacks Day Nursery laid flowers and a heart-shaped artwork, decorated with children’s handprints at the cordon on Hart Street.

A message on the artwork said: “The brightest stars are now dancing with the angels in heaven.

“Shine bright little ones, we will never forget your smiles and laughter.”

People, including children, continued to arrive throughout the morning to lay tributes.

Some were in tears as they walked away.

Tributes to the victims are left by wellwishers - 2163864510/Getty Images Europe

11:19 AM BST

Yvette Cooper and Southport MP embrace at scene of attack

The Home secretary Yvette Cooper and Patrick Hurley, the MP for Southport, have shareed an embrace after leaving flowers at the scene of the knife attack. They spent several minutes reading tributes left to the young victims.

Josh Halliday, the Guardian’s north of England editor, shared the below video.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper and Patrick Hurley, the MP for Southport, share an embrace after leaving flowers at the scene of yesterday's knife attack. They spent several minutes reading tributes left to the young victims. pic.twitter.com/K4PaHyB8p9 — Josh Halliday (@JoshHalliday) July 30, 2024

11:04 AM BST

Home Secretary lays flowers at the scene

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has laid flowers at the police cordon on Hart Street in Southport.

Ms Cooper, Southport MP Patrick Hurley, Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service’s Chief Fire Officer Phil Garrigan and Merseyside police and crime commissioner Emily Spurrell walked to the cordon together, each holding a bouquet of flowers.

The Home Secretary stood for a few moments looking at the tributes before laying her flowers and reading some of the messages left by others.

She and Mr Hurley hugged.

She is understood to have met with first responders in the town earlier.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper lays flowers at the scene where two children were stabbed to death - PA

10:58 AM BST

Taylor Swift fans raises £20,000 for victims families

Taylor Swift’s fans have raised more than £20,000 for the families of the victims.

A JustGiving page called Swifties for Southport has been set up, raising more than £21,000 for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, where many victims have been treated.

The Taylor Swift UK & EU Facebook group organisers said the money would go to the hospital’s charity arm.

In a statement the group said: “We are working with Alder Hey Children’s Hospital to help raise money for the families affected by the tragedy in Southport, and raising funeral funds for the two young swifties who have tragically passed.

“Every donation through this link goes directly to the verified charity below, which will in turn help make a difference to those impacted in a time of great sadness.”

10:55 AM BST

Taylor Swift ‘completely in shock’ after children killed at dance class

Taylor Swift has paid tribute to the two children killed and nine others wounded in a knife attack at a dance class in Southport.

The children and two adults were stabbed by a masked attacker during a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga workshop at Harts Studios on Monday.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday morning, the US singer said she was “completely in shock”.



Taylor Swift's Instagram post paying tribute

10:18 AM BST

‘She wanted to protect those children’

Leanne Lucas’s aunt, Pauline Bennett said: “She’s only tiny, she wouldn’t have stood a chance against a man with a knife, but she just wanted to protect those children”.

“I can’t imagine what she would have been thinking when he came through the door.

“It all happened so quickly, she just did what she could.

“Her sister stayed at her bedside all night and her parents are with her now.

“I’ve been told she’s due to have surgery today. We’re just hoping and praying that she’s going to be OK.

“Leanne loves teaching children, it’s all she’s ever wanted to do. She just loves children. It’s just heartbreaking that someone could do something like this.”

10:05 AM BST

Pictured: Dance teacher, 35, injured in knife attack

A dance teacher is believed to be among those injured when a knifeman launched an attack at a children’s dance class.

Leanne Lucas, 35, was holding the Taylor Swift-themed class when a hooded man is thought to have targeted adults and children as young as six just before midday in Southport, Merseyside.

Ms Lucas, a teacher, had organised the dance, yoga and bracelet-making class and was among those rushed to hospital, according to MailOnline.

Posting a photo of Leanne on Facebook, Sunshine Yoga wrote: “I’m absolutely devastated. Please please pray for Leanne.

“Leanne came on my training course in December. A beautiful young creative girl who was so passionate about helping children. I just can’t believe it. Please pray.”

A school friend told The Telegraph: “To my knowledge she organised it, she used to be a primary school teacher at a local school. I think she got into teaching before I did.

“She was really, really lovely. I only knew her from high school. Quite quiet, she was a primary school teacher, she wanted to help people. That’s why you get into it, to do everything you can and that’s what she’s done.”

Leanne Lucas, 35, who organised the Taylor Swift-themed class, is thought to be among those caught up in the attack

09:45 AM BST

‘Southport is a quiet seaside coastal town’

Southport MP Patrick Hurley said: “The town is in mourning, the town is in shock this morning. The incident that took place yesterday was uniquely horrific.

“Southport’s a quiet seaside, coastal town. This has just sent shockwaves through the whole community.

“It’s a very small town, Southport, and a lot of families across the area will be impacted directly.

“I think at this stage we need to just reach out, make sure that there’s a level of community healing going on and make sure we give voice to the solidarity that people need right now.”

09:34 AM BST

Vigil to be held for victims

The Labour MP for Southport, Patrick Hurley, has said a vigil will be held for the victims of the attack.

Mr Hurley said the attack on Hart Street was a “uniquely horrific event” and that his thoughts were with the community and the victims.

In a statement on X last night, the MP encouraged anyone with information about the incident to go to the police and has reiterated calls for members of the public not to spread speculation on social media.

My statement following today's horrific attack in Southport. pic.twitter.com/qDnBmtnMDL — Patrick Hurley (@patrick_hurley) July 29, 2024

09:00 AM BST

Home Secretary visits Southport

Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, is visiting Southport this morning.

The Home Secretary will meet with Serena Kennedy, the Merseyside Chief Constable and Emily Spurrell, the Police Crime Commissioner, as well as with other community leaders.

In a statement after the attack, Cooper said: “The news from Southport is truly devastating. My heart goes out to all the families affected by this horrific incident & to the whole community.”

08:58 AM BST

Businessman tried to disarm attacker

A businessman tried to disarm the Southport knifeman after hearing screams from his office, The Telegraph can reveal.

Jonathan Hayes, 63, was stabbed in the leg after running into the dance studio in a desperate attempt to intervene.

His wife Helen, 57, told The Telegraph that he regrets he couldn’t do more to stop the “ferocious attack” that left two children dead.

Asked if Mr Hayes had tried to put himself between the knifeman and the children, she said: “He did. He heard screams.

Jonathan Hayes's wife said he regretted he could not do more to save the victims - Alice Hepple

“Our office is in the same building as the dance studio, he heard screams and went outside, saw the attacker, saw that he had hurt a child and tried to take the knife off him and got stabbed in the leg.

“The dance studio is tucked away down a little alley, you wouldn’t know that there was a children’s dance studio there just by walking past – you would have to have known it was there.

“I’ve been with him all afternoon at the hospital. He’s very upset that he wasn’t able to be more help. Physically he will be OK, mentally I don’t know.”

08:38 AM BST

Mapped: Where the attack happened

The knife attack took place at a dance class in Hart Street, Southport, on Monday.

08:37 AM BST

Police continue to question 17-year-old

Detectives are continuing to question a 17-year-old boy arrested for murder and attempted murder following the knife attack.

Two children were killed after being attacked during Taylor Swift-themed holiday dance class on Monday morning.

Nine other children were injured, and six of them are in a critical condition, all those injured suffered stab wounds sustained during the attack. Two adults are also in a critical condition after being injured during the incident.

The teenager, born in Cardiff, is being held on suspicion of murder and attempted murder following the attack in Hart Street, Southport, Merseyside Police said.

08:35 AM BST

Suspect born in Cardiff questioned

Police are continuing to question a 17-year-old boy over the attack.

The boy, born in Cardiff, is being held on suspicion of murder and attempted murder following the incident.

The suspect is from Banks, a village outside Southport, and a road in the area was cordoned off by police on Monday afternoon.

The 17-year-old’s identity has not been released for legal reasons.

Further details of the victims, including age and gender, have not been given by police, who said they are not treating the incident as terror-related but added the motive “remains unclear”.

08:01 AM BST

Pictured: Floral tributes left at scene

Flowers and teddies have been left at the scene of the attack on Hart Street.

One message wished “thoughts and prayers” to those affected and was signed: “Love – Southport.”

Another said: “Fly high with angels little ones.”

A large police cordon remained in place on Tuesday.

Flowers and a stuffed animals at the scene - Temilade Adelaja

A message left on a card - Ioannis Alexopoulos/LNP

07:56 AM BST

PM could make in person visit today

Sir Keir Starmer could visit the community reeling from the Southport knife attack on Tuesday, the Chancellor suggested.

Asked whether the Prime Minister will be in the north-west seaside town, Rachel Reeves told Sky News: “I’m sure he will be and I know that the Home Secretary is already there.”

Reacting to the attack, she said: “Beyond the worst nightmare of any parent what’s unfolding in Southport. And my thoughts and prayers are with all of those families affected.

“And I also just pay tribute to the emergency services, particularly at Alder Hey Hospital having to treat the children and families who have been impacted by what happened yesterday.

“Nothing can prepare you for something like this. And I think everybody across our country today is thinking of that community and those families.”

07:54 AM BST

What do we know so far?

Two children were killed and nine others were stabbed in an attack on Monday

The victims had been attending a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport

Six of the wounded children remained in a critical condition

Two adults are also being treated for stab wounds and are in critical condition

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder

Police said the incident was not being treated as terror-related

The motivation behind the attack remains unclear

07:49 AM BST

