Stop the Summer Slide: Programs and advice to keep kids sharp as summer approaches
It's nearly the best part of the year for many students here in the Sunshine State... Summer break! Yet, while this time is filled with friends and fun, it’s also important for students to keep their minds active. Hillsborough County parent Amy Armstrong has plans to keep her children actively learning over the summer months. She does that because she doesn't want her kids to experience the summer slide, which is the loss of academic skills and knowledge during summer break.