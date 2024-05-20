'Stop threatening Taiwan', its new president William Lai tells China

Rupert Wingfield-Hayes - BBC News, Taipei
·5 min read
Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te delivers his inaugural speech after being sworn into office during the inauguration ceremony at the Presidential Office Building in Taipei on May 20, 2024.
William Lai was sworn in as president on Monday [Getty Images]

Taiwan's newly inaugurated president William Lai has called on China to stop threatening the island and accept the existence of its democracy.

He urged Beijing to replace confrontation with dialogue, shortly after being sworn in on Monday.

He also said Taiwan would never back down in the face of intimidation from China, which has long claimed the island as its own.

Mr Lai is loathed by China which sees him as a "secessionist".

It has also ramped up pressure on Taiwan in recent years.

Military incursions by China around the island's waters and airspace have become a routine affair in the past few years, triggering fears of conflict. In his speech, Mr Lai called this the "greatest strategic challenge to global peace and stability".

But the 64-year-old also stuck closely to the formula used by his predecessor president Tsai Ing-wen, whose legacy will be defined by her cautious but steady handling of Beijing.

Mr Lai, a doctor turned politician, won a three-way presidential race in January, securing an unprecedented third term for his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). He had served as Ms Tsai's vice-president since 2020, and before that as her premier. In his younger days, he was known to be a more radical politician who openly called for Taiwanese independence, which has not escaped Beijing. It labelled him a "troublemaker" ahead of the polls, and Chinese state media even suggested he should be prosecuted for secession.

The Chinese government is yet to issue a statement on Mr Lai's inauguration. However, the Chinese embassy in the UK held a press briefing over the weekend, asking the UK government to not endorse it. And earlier last week, a spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office warned that the island's new leader "must seriously" consider the question of whether he wants peaceful development or confrontation.

And just as Mr Lai was being sworn in, China's Commerce Ministry announced sanctions against several US companies "involved in arms sales to Taiwan".

But on Monday, Mr Lai struck a far more conciliatory note. He reiterated he would not do anything to change the status quo - an ambiguous diplomatic status, which doesn't recognise Taiwan as a country despite its constitution and sovereign government. China insists on this and accuses major Taiwan allies such as the US of altering this delicate agreement by supporting the island.

Vowing peace and stability, Mr Lai also said he would like to see a re-opening of exchanges across the Taiwan straits including Chinese tourist groups coming to Taiwan. But he said people on the island must not be under any illusion about the threat from China and that Taiwan must further strengthen its defences.

This too was a continuation of Tsai's policy. Taiwan's former president believed that strengthening defence and earning the support of key allies such as the US and Japan was key to deterring China's plans of invasion. Her biggest critics say this military investment risks provoking China, making Taiwan even more vulnerable.

Nevertheless, yearly defence spending increased up to about $20bn (£16bn) under Ms Tsai, and Mr Lai has pledged even more funds. Taiwan has purchased new battle tanks, upgraded its fleet of F-16 fighter jets and bought new ones, and has built and launched a fleet of new missile ships to patrol the 100-mile Taiwan strait. Last September came the completion of what Ms Tsai considers the crowning achievement of her military program: Taiwan's first indigenously developed submarine.

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te (C), incoming First Lady Wu Mei-ju (L) and Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (R) react after his inaugural speech after being sworn into office during the inauguration ceremony at the Presidential Office Building in Taipei on May 20, 2024.
President William Lai (C), First Lady Wu Mei-ju (L) and Vice-President Hsiao Bi-khim (R) dance after the inauguration [Getty Images]

Taiwan's own allies are watching closely too, to see if his rhetoric is likely to aggravate tensions further. Mr Lai's caution was also aimed at his American audience. His vice-president Hsiao Bi-Khim, widely believed to be Ms Tsai's protege, is yet another source of assurance for Washington. The 52-year-old was born in Japan and mostly grew up in the US, where she also served as Taiwan's representative for three years.

Mr Lai also faces big challenges at home. Unemployment and cost of living cost the DPP the youth vote in January, and Taiwan's economy is seen to be heavily dependent on its hugely successful semiconductor industry - it supplies more than half the world's chips

And a divided parliament, where the DPP no longer has a majority, is likely to deny him a honeymoon period. The differences spilled into the spotlight over the weekend when lawmakers were caught brawling in parliament over proposed reforms. The bitter dispute and the protests that followed marred Mr Lai's address.

But how he deals with Beijing will be the biggest question that will determine his presidency, especially as both sides have had no formal communication since 2016.

Lawyer Hsu Chih-ming who attended the inaugurations told BBC Chinese that Taiwan had fared quite well under Ms Tsai but added that there is a need to maintain "good communications" with China.

"Lai said he was a 'practical worker for Taiwan independence'. I hope he wouldn't emphasise this too much and worsen cross-strait relations," he said. "Otherwise all of us wouldn't be able to escape if a war broke out."

With additional reporting from Joy Chang, BBC Chinese

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • After the only hospital in town closed, a North Carolina city directs its ire at politicians

    WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (AP) — Weeds have punctured through the vacant parking lot of Martin General Hospital’s emergency room. A makeshift blue tarp covering the hospital’s sign is worn down from flapping in the wind. The hospital doors are locked, many in this county of 22,000 fear permanently. Some residents worry the hospital’s sudden closure last August could cost them their life. “I know we all have to die, but it seems like since the hospital closed, there’s a lot more people dying,” Linda Gibs

  • Taiwan’s New President Calls On China to End Threat of War

    (Bloomberg) -- New Taiwan President Lai Ching-te urged China to stop its campaign of pressure of the democratic island, comments aimed at calming a dispute at the heart of a geopolitical rivalry involving the world’s two biggest powers. Most Read from BloombergIran State TV Says ‘No Sign of Life’ at Helicopter Crash SiteSpeedier Wall Street Trades Are Putting Global Finance On EdgeEbrahim Raisi, Iranian President Confronting West, Dies at 63China’s Housing Rescue Too Small to End Crisis, Analyst

  • Taiwan's Lai Sworn in as President in Taipei

    Taiwan's&nbsp;Lai Ching-te&nbsp;was sworn in as president on Monday. The 64-year-old former kidney doctor and ex-vice president took his oath of office in Taipei. The new leader will have to navigate the complex relationship between America and China, which has called him an "instigator of war" and pledged to bring the island under its control someday, by force if necessary.

  • Taiwan's new president inherits a strong foreign policy position but political gridlock at home

    In a campaign ad for Taiwan’s President-elect Lai Ching-te, incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen was shown driving with Lai in the passenger seat, exchanging reflections on their years governing together. Tsai later turned over the driving to Lai, who was joined by running mate Bi-khim Hsiao. The message was clear: Lai would steer the island in the direction set by Tsai, who after eight years in power was barred from running again.

  • Helicopter carrying Iranian President Raisi crashes, search under way

    DUBAI (Reuters) -A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister crashed on Sunday as it was crossing mountain terrain in heavy fog, an Iranian official told Reuters, and rescuers were struggling to reach the site of the incident. The official said the lives of Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were "at risk following the helicopter crash", which happened on the way back from a visit to the border with Azerbaijan in Iran's northwest. A Turkish drone identified a source of heat suspected to be the helicopter's wreckage and had shared the coordinates of the possible crash site with Iranian authorities, Anadolu news agency said on X.

  • Biden Camp Has a Field Day With Wobbly Trump at Podium

    XThe Biden campaign gleefully turned one of Donald Trump’s favorite digs against him on Saturday, branding the 78-year-old candidate as woefully geriatric in response to his embarrassing stumble at a Minnesota rally on Friday.Video from the event shared by Biden-Harris HQ on X showed Trump grabbing the lectern during his remarks on stage, after nearly toppling the podium over.A feeble Trump nearly falls down on stage after he leans on his podium too hard and then goes on an angry rant calling hi

  • Trump Ends NRA Speech With ‘Horror’ Warning Set to Dramatic QAnon Music

    Justin Sullivan/Getty ImagesDonald Trump followed up his endorsement by the National Rifle Association on Saturday with a speech stoking fears of the government under Joe Biden “coming for your guns,” and a bizarre monologue set to dramatic music resembling a song favored by QAnon.Addressing thousands of members of the NRA at their annual meeting in Texas, the former president stuck to his usual talking points, hailing the reversal of Roe v. Wade as an “amazing thing,” comparing himself to Al Ca

  • Alice Stewart, CNN Political Commentator, Dead at 58

    Alice Stewart, the longtime political reporter and CNN commentator, has died. She was 58. Law enforcement confirmed the news to CNN on Saturday, saying Stewart’s body was found outside in northern Virginia earlier that morning. According to CNN, officers believe her death was the result of a medical emergency and no foul play is suspected. “My …

  • Ukraine bombs the port where Russia's Black Sea fleet moved to after Crimea got too risky for its warships, reports say

    Ukraine missiles and drones hit the Novorossiysk where Russia's Black Sea fleet took refuge after repeated attacks on its Crimea base, reports said.

  • Stefanik Loses It When Fox News Host Reminds Her She Called Trump a ‘Whack Job’

    "It's a disgrace that you would take a New York Times article and just read negative quotes," the congresswoman said to host Shannon Bream

  • Iran's president, foreign minister and others found dead at helicopter crash site, state media says

    Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the country’s foreign minister and others were found dead Monday hours after their helicopter crashed in a foggy, mountainous region of the country’s northwest, state media reported. Raisi was 63. The crash comes as the Middle East remains unsettled by the Israel-Hamas war, during which Raisi under Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei launched an unprecedented drone-and-missile attack on Israel just last month.

  • Rudy Giuliani served notice of Aziz. indictment during birthday party

    Rudy Giuliani's 80th birthday party in Florida was interrupted when the former New York City mayor was served with a notice of indictment in an alleged plot to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Arizona.

  • Crockett to Greene: ‘Don’t come for me’

    Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) warned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to not come after her after the two lawmakers clashed during a House committee hearing Thursday night. “Don’t come for me,” Crockett told MSNBC’s Katie Phang when asked if she had any other messages to share with Greene. “That is all that I need to…

  • Factbox-What happens in Iran when a president dies in office?

    * If a president dies in office, article 131 of the Islamic Republic's constitution says that the first vice president - who is Mohammad Mokhber - takes over, with the confirmation of the supreme leader, who has the final say in all matters of state in Iran. * A council consisting of the first vice president, the speaker of parliament and the head of the judiciary must arrange an election for a new president within a maximum period of 50 days.

  • Conservatives are fighting guaranteed basic income programs using a surprising argument: They aren't universal

    Conservatives groups are attacking guaranteed basic income programs for being discriminatory.

  • Russia is finally getting serious about its war, and it spells trouble for Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's war machine looks different today than it did at the start of the conflict.

  • The battle of Monte Cassino: Both glory and dishonour for the French army

    On May 18, 1944, Allied troops captured Monte Cassino in Italy, celebrated for its historic hilltop abbey, after four months of bitter fighting. The soldiers of the French Expeditionary Corps particularly distinguished themselves in the battle for this key point in the German defensive line. But their military honours are now marred by accusations of war crimes. “Garigliano is a great victory ... France will know one day. She will understand.” On the evening of his departure from Italy in August

  • Who is Mohammad Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?

    * As interim president, Mokhber is part of a three-person council, along with the speaker of parliament and the head of the judiciary, that will organise a new presidential election within 50 days of the president's death. * Born on Sept. 1, 1955, Mokhber, like Raisi, is seen as close to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who has the last say in all matters of state.

  • He was acquitted on charges related to the Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot. Now he’s running for sheriff

    Eric Molitor, who was acquitted on charges linked to a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, is now looking to unseat an incumbent county sheriff.

  • Canadian immigration asks medical worker fleeing Gaza if he treated Hamas fighters

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Lawyers are questioning Canada’s approach to screening visa applications for people in Gaza with extended family in Canada after one applicant, a medical worker, was asked whether he had treated members of Hamas. The Canadian Press obtained a redacted letter sent to the applicant by a Canadian immigration officer, which asks if he has "ever provided medical care to injured Hamas members." If he has not, the letter asks him to say how he was able to refuse "without consequences