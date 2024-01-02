Stop The Violence Rally

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — A passenger who fell out the back door of an Edmonton Transit bus last week has died. City police announced the news in a short statement Monday. The 63-year-old woman had been in hospital since Friday, where police said she was in critical condition. Police have said the bus was making a left turn in the city's west end when the woman, who was moving towards the rear exit, lost her balance and fell backwards through the door and onto the street. A city spokeswoman said the exit doors