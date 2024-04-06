Store Sells 'I Survived NY Earthquake' T-Shirts as People Queue up

A New York City store started selling t-shirts reading “I survived the NYC earthquake” following a 4.8-magnitude quake that struck the northeast US on Friday, April 5.

Footage filmed by Diamaris Martino shows the Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More shop in New York City selling the t-shirts as people queue up to buy them.

Martino told Storyful the t-shirts were selling for $10 each. “Lines are getting long,” he said.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake on Friday was a magnitude 4.8 with an epicenter near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey. Credit: Diamaris Martino via Storyful