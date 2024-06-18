What stores are closed on Juneteenth?

Every year on June 19, people across the United States celebrate the country’s “second” Independence Day, Juneteenth.

The federal holiday is the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when roughly 2,000 Union soldiers arrived in Texas to announce the abolition of slavery after the Civil War. The day itself is now widely viewed to celebrate the end of slavery across the country and not only in Texas.

At the time, in his order, Union Army Maj Gen Gordon Granger specifically announced that “the people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free”.

“This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labor,” he continued.

The general’s order continued: “The freedmen are advised to remain quietly at their present homes and work for wages. They are informed that they will not be allowed to collect at military posts and that they will not be supported in idleness either there or elsewhere.”

Juneteenth was named after combining the June 19 date into one word and became recognized as a federal holiday back in 2021. Federal holidays often come with a changed schedule for certain businesses.

Here’s what you need to know about what is open and what is closed on Juneteenth:

US Postal Services

All post offices will be closed for retail transactions on Juneteenth and no mail will be delivered. However, if anything was shipped using Priority Mail Express it will still be mailed as they deliver 365 days per year except for Sundays.

UPS and FedEx pickup and delivery services will be available on Juneteenth. UPS Store and FedEx Office locations will also be open on Wednesday, according to each company’s website.

Banks

Most banks will also be closed on the holiday although mobile banking and ATMs will still be available for use.

Major Retailers

The following retailers, including grocery store chains, will all be operating under the normal hours but suggest that all customers check with their specific location to make sure.

Walmart

Target

Walgreens

Rite Aid

TJ Maxx

Marshalls

HomeGoods

Gap

H&M

IKEA

Macy’s

Old Navy

Nordstrom

Costco

Whole Foods

Trader Joe’s

Aldi

Wegmans

Restaurants

The following restaurants will also be operating under the normal hours with their locations pending.