Stores destroyed by tornadoes in Rogers
A tornado demolished commercial buildings on Walnut St.
A tornado demolished commercial buildings on Walnut St.
Tamara Banks, 41, has been sentenced to at least nine years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in March
WASHINGTON (AP) — A New Jersey electrician who repeatedly attacked police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Friday to 12 years in prison by a judge who called him “a menace to our society.” Christopher Joseph Quaglin argued with and insulted U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden before and after the judge handed him one of the longest prison sentences among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. “You're Trump's worst mistake of 2016,” Quaglin told McFadden, who
Police said they could not take action because the man was not doing ‘anything illegal’
CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins called out former President Trump during the opening of her Friday show for a claim that Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over his hush-money trial, is blocking him from bringing in an election expert to testify. “In one post, tonight, he’s ranting that the judge blocked him from having an…
Three missionaries, including a married couple from the US, were killed in Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, on Thursday evening.
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has made his first public comments since his controversial commencement speech, claiming he has no regrets, despite people accusing him of sexism and homophobia. Speaking at a gala in Nashville, Tenn. on Friday, Butker told the audience that he’s received “a shocking level of hate,” since the event. “As to be expected, the more I’ve talked about what I ...
Authorities believe Herb Baumeister — who they say lived a double life — picked up men at gay bars while his family was on vacation, then murdered them at his home
The bloody and chaotic scene unfolded on a flight to Alaska, feds say.
A 68-year-old Ottawa man has been charged after allegedly stomping on a newly hatched gosling outside a strip mall in Kanata earlier this week.Ottawa police said they responded to an animal cruelty call near Hazeldean Mall around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, the morning following the incident"It appears that Canada Geese laid eggs in this area, and on May 21st, a suspect stomped on one of the hatched babies," police said on the social media platform X.On Friday, police said the man has been charged with
EDMONTON — The Alberta Human Rights Commission has fined the Edmonton Police Service after ruling two Black men who had called police for help were instead racially discriminated against by officers during a wrongful arrest. The commission, in a decision issued earlier this month, said that the two South Sudanese men named Yousef John and Caesar Judianga were each entitled to $40,000 for "injury to dignity" they faced after calling police for help in May 2017 for a crime they had witnessed. The
The local director of a mission group in Haiti and a young missionary couple from the U.S. were attacked and fatally shot by gang members after leaving a youth group activity at a church, a family member told The Associated Press.
BELLA BELLA, B.C. — A British Columbia First Nation is calling for the suspension and removal of an RCMP officer from Bella Bella over social media posts he made before joining the Mounties.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Some days, after Justice Sonia Sotomayor listens to the Supreme Court announce its decisions, she goes into her chambers, shuts the door and weeps. “There are days that I’ve come to my office after an announcement of a case and closed my door and cried,” Sotomayor told a crowd Friday at the Radcliffe Institute at Harvard University, where she was being honored. “There have been those days. And there are likely to be more.” The comments about the challenges of being a liberal o
Toronto police have identified a man who died in hospital three days after he was hit by an object in a Scarborough home, and are calling the case a homicide. In a news release on Friday, police said the victim is Mohamed Alladin, 57, of Toronto. Police have released an image of Alladin, who died on Sunday. He is Toronto's 31st homicide victim of the year.A 65-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is now facing a charge of second-degree murder. Initially, he was charged with aggravated assa
The passenger who was riding in a cargo van involved in a deadly wrong-way crash on Highway 401 east of Toronto last month has been charged in connection with a robbery linked to the incident, according to court documents. Newly-obtained Oshawa court records show Manpreet Gill is facing 12 criminal charges stemming from the day of the crash, including one count of allegedly robbing an LCBO. He has not been charged in relation to the collision, which killed four people, including an infant, and c
A viewer tweeted that the Trump hush money trial raises the concern that we are “so divided as a country that juries can’t deliver justice without politics being in play.” Smerconish agrees.
It began last month with the arrest of a Russian deputy defense minister. Then the head of the ministry’s personnel directorate was hauled into court. This week, two more senior military officials were detained. All face charges of corruption, which they have denied.
Néstor Isidro Pérez Salas “was one of the Sinaloa cartel’s lead sicarios, or assassins, and was responsible for the murder, torture, and kidnapping of rivals and witnesses, the Department of Justice claims.
Windsor police say they've found the bodies of two men believed drowned after going into the water at Sandpoint Beach on Thursday evening.Police said on social media that they found the missing men just before 8 p.m. Friday evening."The deaths of the two men are not being treated as suspicious," police said.The two men went missing when they were swimming in the area west of Sandpoint Beach, police said Friday. It's an area with longstanding safety concerns because of its steep drop into the str
Previewing the upcoming closing arguments, former prosecutor Elie Honig posits, “Michael Cohen’s not even the star witness in this case. The star witness in this case are the documents.” But Defense Attorney William J. Brennan counters, “You have two lawyers on that jury. They’re not going to just do a knee-jerk. So I think there’s a strong likelihood of a of a mistrial through a hung jury.”