Stories from Australians priced out of a home, US health insurer CEO shot, migration shortfall revealed
Good morning. More than 160 Guardian readers have spoken out about how Australia’s housing crisis has affected them, with the problem taking an economic, mental and social toll.
In other news: despite all the political rhetoric on migration, a news study suggests we are way behind where we would be were it not for the pandemic. Overseas, the CEO of the United States largest healthcare insurer has died after being shot in an apparently targeted attack in Manhattan. And the Matildas have chalked up a win.
Australia
Priced out | Phil moved back home to save for a house but has put his life on hold and fears for his future. He is one of more than 160 readers who told us how Australia’s housing crisis is reshaping their lives.
Top students | Australian primary school students have recorded their best ever results in an international maths and science assessment, curbing concerns about lockdowns disrupting learning.
Border shortfall | Australia is still far from catching up to the levels of migration expected before the pandemic, a new study from the Australian National University has shown.
Toxic environment | Dozens of native birds and flying foxes have been killed by “acute” lead poisoning in the South Australian regional town of Port Pirie, home to one of the world’s largest lead smelters.
Matildas victory | Australia has beaten Taiwan 3–1 in a women’s friendly at AAMI Park, with Tash Prior, Sharn Freier and Bryleeh Henry scoring their first international goals.
World
New York | The CEO of UnitedHealthcare, one of the US’s largest health insurers, was fatally shot in the chest on Wednesday in midtown Manhattan, police confirmed in a press conference. A manhunt is under way for the gunman: stay up-to-date with the live blog.
France | The three-month-old government of French prime minister Michel Barnier could be felled by a combined vote from the left and far right over a controversial budget. Follow live.
Korea crisis | South Korean opposition parties said they had submitted a motion to impeach the president, Yoon Suk Yeol, over his short-lived declaration of martial law. Read this explainer for what is expected to happen next for the country.
Bad money | Operatives said to be behind a billion-dollar Russian money-laundering network – used by drug dealers, financial criminals and foreign spies – have been sanctioned and arrested in a coordinated international investigation led by the UK’s National Crime Agency.
Air trouble | Hong Kong’s flagship airline, Cathay Pacific, has apologised over the inclusion of a Family Guy episode in its inflight entertainment system that features a scene depicting Tiananmen Square.
Full Story
The ‘heartfelt hypocrisy’ of Hunter Biden’s pardon
Reged Ahmad speaks to Washington DC bureau chief David Smith about the ‘heartfelt hypocrisy’ of President Joe Biden pardoning his only surviving son on federal gun charges and a separate tax case after the president said multiple times he would never do it.
In-depth
The Australian economy is in a weak position at the moment. Greg Jericho argues the link between a weak GDP and rising unemployment means the Reserve Bank ought to reconsider its monetary policy to start undoing the damage. “While government spending and investment is keeping the economy upright, it’s clear the actions of the RBA have been the cause of its weakness,” Jericho writes.
Not the news
Performer and composer Solomon Frank has outlined his Top 10 funniest things on the internet, including an ode to cigarettes on a night out, Joan Rivers’ (pictured) speech at the Logies, panda dogs at a Chinese zoo and satirical news site The Onion buying the infamous “alt-right” publication InfoWars.
Sport
Soccer | Crystal Palace captain Marc Guéhi will face no formal action from the Football Association despite wearing an adapted rainbow armband for the second time.
Sumo | London will host only the second professional Sumo wrestling event ever staged outside Japan at the Royal Albert Hall next October.
NBA | Six out of eight contenders are heading to the NBA Cup quarter-finals for the first time – Oklahoma City, Golden State, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta and Orlando.
Media roundup
The Australian army could soon be operating a mobile missile launcher, the ABC reports. The government is considering another round of power bill discounts as it finishes up the mid-year economic and fiscal outlook, according to the Financial Review. WA’s premier, Roger Cook, is under pressure to ask for more construction roles in the skilled migrant list, says the West Australian.
What’s happening today
Politics | A joint parliamentary committee will hand down its recommendations on financial abuse.
Brisbane | The supreme court will deliver its judgment in the long-running case between mining company Adani and environmental activist Ben Pennings.
Sydney | The program for New Year’s Eve will launch at the Sydney Opera House.
