Stories from Australians priced out of a home, US health insurer CEO shot, migration shortfall revealed

Good morning. More than 160 Guardian readers have spoken out about how Australia’s housing crisis has affected them, with the problem taking an economic, mental and social toll.

In other news: despite all the political rhetoric on migration, a news study suggests we are way behind where we would be were it not for the pandemic. Overseas, the CEO of the United States largest healthcare insurer has died after being shot in an apparently targeted attack in Manhattan. And the Matildas have chalked up a win.

The ‘heartfelt hypocrisy’ of Hunter Biden’s pardon

Reged Ahmad speaks to Washington DC bureau chief David Smith about the ‘heartfelt hypocrisy’ of President Joe Biden pardoning his only surviving son on federal gun charges and a separate tax case after the president said multiple times he would never do it.

The Australian economy is in a weak position at the moment. Greg Jericho argues the link between a weak GDP and rising unemployment means the Reserve Bank ought to reconsider its monetary policy to start undoing the damage. “While government spending and investment is keeping the economy upright, it’s clear the actions of the RBA have been the cause of its weakness,” Jericho writes.

The Australian army could soon be operating a mobile missile launcher, the ABC reports. The government is considering another round of power bill discounts as it finishes up the mid-year economic and fiscal outlook, according to the Financial Review. WA’s premier, Roger Cook, is under pressure to ask for more construction roles in the skilled migrant list, says the West Australian.

Politics | A joint parliamentary committee will hand down its recommendations on financial abuse.

Brisbane | The supreme court will deliver its judgment in the long-running case between mining company Adani and environmental activist Ben Pennings.

Sydney | The program for New Year’s Eve will launch at the Sydney Opera House.

