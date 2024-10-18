Storm Ashley to bring 80mph winds to parts of UK this weekend

Waves breaching the harbour wall in Saltcoats in western Scotland earlier this year. An amber weather warning will be in place for north-west Scotland on Sunday.

Waves breaching the harbour wall in Saltcoats in western Scotland earlier this year. An amber weather warning will be in place for north-west Scotland on Sunday. Photograph: Jeff Holmes JSHPIX/REX/Shutterstock

Parts of the UK are expected to be hit by ferocious winds of up to 80mph this weekend as the first named storm of the season closes in.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning ahead of Storm Ashley for the north-west of Scotland on Sunday, as well as a yellow warning for the entirety of Scotland and Northern Ireland, north-west England and parts of Wales.

The amber warning will be in force from 9am on Sunday until midnight with another yellow warning in place for the far north of Scotland between midnight and 9am on Monday.

On Saturday morning, there will be torrential rain in the east of the UK followed by sunny spells. A few showers will then spread into the north-west.

North of the border, gusts of up to 80mph could arrive on Sunday with a “small chance” of danger to life from flying debris and large waves on the coast, the Met Office said.

The forecaster added that some roads and bridges could close, with the possibility of cancellations affecting trains and flights, as well as potential damage to buildings.

Transport Scotland warned of likely disruptions to public transport including the country’s ferry network.

A statement said: “A windy period is expected across the whole of the UK on Sunday and into Monday, but across parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, north-west England and north-west Wales there is an increased chance of some disruption.

“Initially a period of strong south to south-easterly winds will likely develop through to Sunday morning, with gusts of 50-60mph possible in some inland areas, especially Northern Ireland and western Scotland, and perhaps up to 60-70mph along exposed coasts and hills.

“Winds will then likely turn south-westerly, with a period of especially strong winds possible during Sunday afternoon and evening in western Scotland where gusts could potentially reach 70-80mph in exposed areas, and more generally 55-65mph in other parts of the warning area.

“These strong winds in conjunction with high spring tides may cause some disruption.”

Heavy rain and flooding was also predicted, with families travelling during the October school holidays advised to check for cancellations.

Transport Scotland warned of cancellations, speed restrictions and delays as a direct result of “challenging” conditions, and the likelihood of cancellations to trains and ferries, as well as disruption for HGV drivers.

Police Scotland has advised motorists to avoid unnecessary travel.