Storm Ashley brings rail, road and air chaos as UK on high alert over flood warnings

Storm Ashley has caused travel disruption and flooding across the UK as high winds and rain have battered parts of the country.

Dozens of flights have been cancelled at Belfast City Airport and Dublin Airport due to 80mph winds, while several flights to Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen have also been called off.

Police Scotland have advised motorists to “plan ahead and avoid unnecessary travel where possible” due to the “strong likelihood” of disruption on roads, while Transport Scotland has warned of likely delays to public transport.

Ferry operator CalMac – which serves the west coast of Scotland – cancelled the majority of sailings for Sunday, with the islands of Arran, Bute, Lewis and Harris being cut off as a result of adverse conditions at sea caused by the high winds.

Floodwaters also left parts of Worcester submerged after the River Severn burst its banks.

The first named storm of the season is likely to bring a threat of injuries and danger to life, the Met Office said.

Waves crash against the sea defences in Saltcoats, Scotland (Getty)

A yellow warning for wind came into place for the entirety of Scotland and Northern Ireland and parts of north-west England and Wales at 3am and runs until midnight on Sunday.

An amber warning for northwest Scotland has been issued from 9am until midnight, with the weather service warning “injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown on to coastal roads, sea fronts and properties”.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued 22 flood warnings across the country, along with 17 flood alerts, covering large swathes of the country.

The north of Scotland will remain under a yellow warning for wind from midnight Sunday until 9am on Monday.

Waves at the Blackrock diving tower in Salthill, Galway (PA)

Further south, the Met Office issued a yellow warning for the South West of England and South Wales until midday on Sunday with a threat of disruption to travel with flooding and possible interruptions to power supplies.

The Environment Agency issued 39 active flood warnings, which points to expected flooding, and 127 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible. The warnings include multiple areas of the south Cornwall coast and the Wye Estuary.

Natural Resources Wales said there were three flood warnings and 13 flood alerts in place.

Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said “very strong, severe gales” on Sunday coincide with high spring tides, which could also result in “very large waves”.

Mr Stroud said strong, gale force winds were due to continue through to Monday morning, meaning “fallen debris and trees” could affect commuters at the start of the week.

Storm Ashley weather warnings were in force across the country (PA)

The forecaster added Sunday would be a “widely windy day” with storm-force winds in the North West.

Rain would spread eastwards before sunny spells, but with gusty winds moving east during the afternoon.

Meteorologist Ellie Glaisyer said: “Parts of western Scotland could see gusts of 70-80mph during the afternoon. It will turn drier and brighter across much of England and Wales with some sunny spells during the afternoon.”

Winds are expected to ease on Monday with rain moving into the South East. The North is expected to remain blustery for much of the week.