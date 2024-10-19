Storm Ashley: Great South Run cancelled over safety concerns

Fog descending on the City of London on Saturday 19 October. The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for parts of the UK ahead of Storm Ashley on Sunday.

Fog descending on the City of London on Saturday 19 October. The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for parts of the UK ahead of Storm Ashley on Sunday. Photograph: Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock

High winds and rain expected from Storm Ashley have caused organisers to cancel the Great South Run, which was due to take place on Sunday.

Great Run, which organises the annual 10-mile race in Portsmouth, said it had been monitoring weather conditions and they “haven’t improved to a point where we can safely stage Sunday’s event”.

In a statement, Great Run said: “The forecasted winds and gusts compromise our event infrastructure including our medical facilities at the finish and around the course.

“This combined with high tide levels, potential debris, and the exposure along the seafront mean that we can’t guarantee the safe delivery of the event. Safety of our participants, staff and volunteers is our number one priority.”

Organisers said the decision to cancel the event “had not been taken lightly” and came after liaising with the Met Office, as well as medical and safety teams.

They added: “We know how disappointing this is and we hope you can understand why this decision has been made. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Meanwhile, the Met Office has issued an amber weather warning ahead of Storm Ashley for the north-west of Scotland on Sunday, as well as a yellow warning for the entirety of Scotland and Northern Ireland, north-west England and parts of Wales.

The amber warning will be in force from 9am on Sunday until midnight with another yellow warning in place for the far north of Scotland between midnight and 9am on Monday.

In Scotland, gusts of up to 80mph could arrive on Sunday with a “small chance” of danger to life from flying debris and large waves on the coast, the Met Office said.

The forecaster added that some roads and bridges could close, with the possibility of cancellations affecting trains and flights, as well as potential damage to buildings.

Transport Scotland warned of likely disruptions to public transport including the country’s ferry network.