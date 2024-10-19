Storm Ashley latest: ‘Danger to life’ warning as UK to be battered by 80mph winds this weekend

Gusts of 80mph could hit north-west Scotland as Storm Ashley arrives, forecasters have warned (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Archive)

Injuries and danger to life are likely during the 80mph winds set to hit parts of the UK this weekend in the first named storm of the season.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning ahead of Storm Ashley for the north-west of Scotland on Sunday, as well as a yellow warning for the entirety of Scotland and Northern Ireland, and parts of north-west England and Wales.

The amber warning will be in force from 9am on Sunday until midnight, and the yellow between 3am and midnight.

Gusts of 80mph could hit north-west Scotland and “injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties”, the Met Office said.

There is “a good chance” of power cuts in that area which could affect mobile phone coverage and buildings will probably be damaged, such as by tiles blowing off roofs.

Disruption or cancellations to road, rail, air and ferry services are likely, as well as road and bridge closures.

Key Points

Mapped: Where will Storm Ashley hit?

What is a ‘weather bomb’?

Flood alerts in place across the country

Great South Run cancelled due to Storm Ashley

Great South Run cancelled due to Storm Ashley

14:30 , Jabed Ahmed

The Great South Run has been cancelled due to the high winds and rain expected from Storm Ashley on Sunday.

Great Run, which organises the annual 10-mile race in Portsmouth, said it has been monitoring weather conditions and they “haven’t improved to a point where we can safely stage Sunday’s event”.

In a statement, Great Run said: “The forecasted winds and gusts compromise our event infrastructure including our medical facilities at the finish and around the course.

“This combined with high tide levels, potential debris, and the exposure along the seafront mean that we can’t guarantee the safe delivery of the event. Safety of our participants, staff and volunteers is our number one priority.

“We haven’t taken this decision lightly and have been liaising closely with the Met Office, medical & safety teams, local authorities and key stakeholders throughout the week to make the best informed decision.

“We know how disappointing this is and we hope you can understand why this decision has been made. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Participants will be contacted by email about how they can either claim a refund or defer their entry to next year.

Flood alerts in place across the country

14:00 , Jabed Ahmed

The Environment Agency currently has more than 50 flood warnings in place, with flooding expected in these areas. There are a further 145 possible flood alerts.

The majority of the warnings and alerts are for the western half of the UK with the bulk of the warnings between Birmingham and Bristol.

Full report: Storm Ashley set to ravage parts of UK with winds of up to 80mph

13:01 , Jabed Ahmed

Storm Ashley set to ravage parts of UK with winds of up to 80mph

What is a ‘weather bomb’?

12:41 , Jabed Ahmed

Meteorologists have said Storm Ashley will see a rapid drop of pressure as it moves in from the Atlantic on Saturday night – a phenomenon called a "weather bomb".

A 'weather bomb' is an unofficial term for a low pressure system whose central pressure falls 24 millibars in 24 hours in a process known as explosive cyclogenesis, according to the Met Office.

Rapid acceleration of air caused by the jet stream high up in the atmosphere can remove air from the column, reducing its weight so causing pressure to fall at sea level.

This in turn sucks in air which converges from surrounding regions resulting in faster and faster rotation of the circulation.

That will result in high winds, which coincide with high spring tides - bringing a risk of large waves and coastal overtopping.

Transport Scotland issues warning

12:01 , Jabed Ahmed

Transport Scotland has warned of likely disruptions to public transport, including the country’s ferry network.

A statement said: “A windy period is expected across the whole of the UK on Sunday and into Monday, but across parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, north-west England and north-west Wales there is an increased chance of some disruption.

“These strong winds in conjunction with high spring tides may cause some disruption.”

Families travelling during the October school holidays have been advised to check for cancellations.

Mapped: Where will Storm Ashley hit?

10:58 , Jabed Ahmed