‘Unprecedented’ flooding in parts of Wales after Storm Bert batters Britain

Heavy rain and thawing snow are combining to bring flooding across the UK as Storm Bert continues to batter the country

A council in south Wales reportedly declared a major incident as flood waters rose in towns across the region. Sky News said Rhondda Cynon Taf county borough council had declared an emergency. Rising waters have been reported in towns including Pontypridd, Ebbw Vale and Aberdare.

Videos and pictures shared on social media show parts of Pontypridd underwater, with cars submerged and homeowners bailing out their properties next to the River Taff.

The Pontypridd parkrun Facebook page said: “Our park has been flooded again, whilst we do not know the full extent of any damage yet, initial pictures do not look good.”

Chris Bryant, the MP for Rhondda and Ogmore, said: “I am deeply saddened to witness the devastation caused by last night’s storm and the severe flooding across our communities. The flooding across areas in the Rhondda and Ogmore is unprecedented. I have never seen it on this scale before.

“My team and I are working tirelessly to support those impacted, and I want to assure everyone that the Rhondda Cynon Taf county borough council, Bridgend county borough council and Dwr Cymru teams are doing everything in their power to respond to this crisis.”

More than 200 flood alerts were in place for England, Wales and Scotland overnight on Saturday and Met Office yellow warnings for rain and wind covered large swathes of the country into Sunday.

Three men have died on the roads during Storm Bert and thousands of homes have been without power.

The Met Office chief meteorologist, Andy Page, said: “Impacts from Storm Bert will continue to cause disruption as we go through today, and multiple warnings are in place for wind and rain.

“While the risk of any snowfall has now diminished, rainfall will affect much of the UK today, in particular some south-western parts of England and south Wales, but the heaviest rain will ease from these areas through the day. Warnings could still be amended, possibly at short notice, so it is important people keep up to date with the very latest forecast.”

Milder temperatures were causing the snow that has covered the north of England and much of Scotland to melt. Dozens of red flood warnings have been issued in England, meaning flooding is expected and residents and business owners should “act now”, according to the Environment Agency (EA).

Page said: “The strong southerly winds continue today and warnings are in place for central, southern and eastern England, Northern Ireland and western Scotland where gusts could peak at 60mph and could even reach more than 70mph along some exposed coasts.”

Travel disruption continued into Sunday and the ferry operator DFDS cancelled services on some routes until Monday, including its Newhaven to Dieppe sailings.

The M48 Severn Bridge in Gloucestershire was closed on Sunday because of strong winds, and the A66 in North Yorkshire and Cumbria was closed to high-sided and vulnerable vehicles in both directions between the A1M and M6.

As much as 64.4mm of rain fell in Capel Curig, north Wales, in 12 hours on Saturday and wind gusts of up to 82mph were recorded in the Welsh village.

A man in his 60s died after a tree fell on a car on the A34 near Winchester, Hampshire police said. The force was called at 7.47am on Saturday to the southbound carriageway between Kings Worthy and Winnall and found the driver of a black Mercedes E350 dead at the scene. Officers were investigating whether the incident was linked to the storm.

Two other fatal collisions happened while the storm took hold in England. West Yorkshire police said a 34-year-old man died in a single-vehicle collision in the early hours of Saturday.

The incident took place at 12.59am on Moorhead Lane in Shipley at the junction with Beechwood Grove. Officers found a blue Renault Captur, which had been travelling towards Saltaire, had collided with a wall. It was unclear if the incident was related to Storm Bert but it is understood the road was not affected by ice.

In Northamptonshire, a man in his 40s died in a crash on the A45 near Flore. Northamptonshire police said the collision, at about 8.20am on Saturday, involved a silver Toyota Corolla and a dark grey Hyundai i30 Active. It was not clear whether the incident was linked to the storm.

Five adults and five children had to be rescued from a house in Llanarmon Dyffryn Ceiriog, near Llangollen in north Wales, after a landslide, North Wales fire and rescue service said.

Mark Nash, the national network manager at National Highways, said: “With Storm Bert it is important to plan ahead for your journey, and if weather conditions become challenging, adjust your driving behaviour and take extra care.”

Rail operators cancelled services on some routes all day on Saturday and urged passengers to check their routes before making journeys.

Avanti West Coast cancelled its service between Edinburgh and Carlisle all day on Saturday, with the next direct service from Carlisle not scheduled to run until Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Energy Networks Association said: “Electricity network operators have restored power to 325,000 homes so far after Storm Bert damaged power infrastructure yesterday and today. The storm is forecast to move across England throughout today, with weather warnings and flood alerts remaining in force.