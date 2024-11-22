Storm Bert to bring snow and strong winds to NI

Northern Ireland is set to face some disruption this weekend as Storm Bert approaches, bringing heavy rain, snow, and strong winds.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for all three elements, highlighting the risk of flooding, travel delays and power outages from late Friday night into Saturday.

Rain will move across Northern Ireland overnight on Friday, with snow expected to fall on high ground, especially in the north and west.

Snow accumulations of 5-10cm is possible above 150m, with up to 20cm on mountain tops.

By Saturday morning, snow will quickly melt to rain, with widespread rainfall totals of 20-30mm and up to 60mm on hills, increasing the risk of surface flooding.

A snow and rain warning lasts from midnight on Friday until 11:00 GMT on Sunday.

South-easterly winds will strengthen on Saturday, with gusts up to 60mph (100kmh/h) in many areas and up to 70mph (115km/h) along exposed coasts.

Those winds could cause travel delays, damage to trees, and cause some power outages.

Coastal routes and sea fronts could be hit by large waves, while high-sided vehicles are advised to avoid exposed routes.

A wind warning will be in place from 05:00 GMT until 19:00 on Saturday.

In the Republic of Ireland, Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind and rain warning from Friday night into Saturday morning across the country.

A second Status Orange warning - the second highest level - has been issued for rain for several counties on Saturday morning.

The storm is likely to continue to dominate our weather over the weekend and into next week [BBC]

Storm Bert will bring very strong south-easterly winds and widespread heavy rain across the country.

Disruption to travel as well as some localised flooding and fallen trees is expected.

The storm is likely to continue to dominate our weather over the weekend and into next week with further warnings expected to be issued.