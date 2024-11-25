Storm Bert Makes for Bumpy Flight Over London

Storm Bert made for a bumpy ride as National Police Air Service (NPAS) pilots flew over London on Sunday, November 24.

Footage from NPAS London shows the conditions in the air on Sunday night.

“For those who asked us what it is like flying in this wind,” the caption read.

Storm Bert brought winds of up to 75 mph and rainfall accumulations of up to 130 mm over the weekend, according to the Met Office. Credit: National Police Air Service London via Storyful