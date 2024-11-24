Storm Bert: Warnings of flooding after man dies

Areas in Northern Ireland were affected by flooding on Saturday [PA Media]

Dozens of flood warnings and alerts remain in place across England on Sunday as disruption from Storm Bert continues in many parts of the UK.

A man in his 60s died on Saturday after a tree hit his car near Winchester, while a number of homes were flooded in counties Down and Tyrone in Northern Ireland.

Yellow warnings for wind and rain are in place for western parts of Scotland and Wales, south-east England and Northern Ireland on Sunday.

Meanwhile, there were 81 flood warnings in place across England, Wales and Scotland on Sunday morning.

As of 08:00 GMT, there were 56 flood warnings in place in England, 36 in Wales and four in Scotland. There were also 169 flood alerts in place in England, 36 in Wales and six in Scotland.

Storm Bert has caused roads and homes to flood, and led to power cuts. Around 28,000 properties are without power across the UK, according to PowerOutage, a data aggregator.

In Denbighshire, north Wales, five adults and five children were rescued from a house following a landslide on Saturday.

Following hours of heavy rain and wind caused by Storm Bert, residents in Dundonald in Northern Ireland were stuck in their houses due to the flood water on Saturday.

Meanwhile, up to 10 homes may have been flooded in Coalisland.

Travel has also been disrupted, with roads and train lines affected by floodwater, fallen trees and other debris.

Milder temperatures are causing the snow which covered much of Scotland to melt [PA Media]

Since Storm Bert made landfall on Friday, three men have died on the roads - though only one has been directly linked to Bert.

Parts of Scotland are bracing for a second day of disruption with high winds and localised flooding after Storm Bert swept heavy snow and rain across the country.

The central belt was hit by more snow that anticipated on Saturday, causing disruption on roads. The M8 saw long traffic jams and two of the main routes south - the M74 and A68 - were closed for a time due to accidents.

Milder temperatures are causing the snow which covered the north of England and much of Scotland earlier this week to melt.

Houses in Dundonald in Northern Ireland were flooded [PA Media]

Avanti West Coast cancelled its service between Edinburgh and Carlisle all day on Saturday with the next direct service from Carlisle not scheduled to run until Sunday afternoon.

Train journeys to and from Manchester Piccadilly were disrupted on Saturday evening as flooding between Macclesfield and Stoke-on-Trent blocked some lines.

