Storm brings threat of downed wires
Outages are a significant possibility in places such as the Lakes Region, where more than a foot of heavy, wet snow could fall.
Outages are a significant possibility in places such as the Lakes Region, where more than a foot of heavy, wet snow could fall.
With less than a week to go, Canada's solar eclipse forecast is becoming clearer, possibly giving the country the most advantageous locations for viewing
The elk left the area after catching its breath. The Weather Network's Connor O'Donovan reports.
HUALIEN, Taiwan (AP) — The strongest earthquake in a quarter-century rocked Taiwan Wednesday morning, killing nine people, stranding dozens at quarries and a national park, and sending some residents scrambling out the windows of damaged buildings. The quake, which injured more than 1,000, struck during rush hour and was centered off the coast of rural, mountainous Hualien County, where some buildings leaned at severe angles, their ground floors crushed. Just over 150 kilometers (93 miles) away
A potent spring storm will likely cause travel headaches for Ontario motorists on Wednesday and Thursday, thanks to a blast of blustery winds, drenching rains and a swath of heavy snow
A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on Japanese islands. Television footage showed buildings in the city of Hualien shaken off their foundations. Taiwan’s earthquake monitoring agency gave the magnitude as 7.2 while the U.S. Geological Survey put it at 7.5.
A complex setup for spring storms will result in numerous weather hazards in southern and eastern Ontario this week, including soaking rains, thunderstorms, heavy, wet snow and strong winds.
STORY: Taiwan's biggest earthquake in at least 25 years killed at least nine people and injured more than 900. Some buildings tilted at precarious angles in the mountainous, sparsely populated county of Hualien, near the epicenter of the 7.2 magnitude quake, which struck just offshore at about 8 a.m. (0000 GMT) and triggered massive landslides.The quake hit at a depth of 15.5 km (9.6 miles), just as people were headed for work and school, setting off a tsunami warning for southern Japan and the Philippines that was later lifted.
BEIJING (Reuters) -Taiwan's biggest earthquake since 1999 is likely to cause some disruption across Asia's semiconductor supply chain, analysts said, after chipmakers from TSMC to UMC halted some operations to inspect facilities and relocate employees. The powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan's eastern coast near Hualien County on Wednesday morning, killing nine people and injuring 800. The island plays an outsized role in the global chip supply chain as it is home to the world's largest chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, which supplies chips to Apple and Nvidia.
Heavy snow, strong wind, and a messy mix will blanket the Maritimes for the remainder of the week
Wintry weather is in no hurry to leave the East Coast, with another messy system en route to disrupt travel and likely power, too, this week.
Taiwan’s strongest earthquake in a quarter century damaged buildings and left at least four people dead. Damage was reported around the island but tsunami threats in Taiwan and Japan have been lifted. Taiwan authorities said four people died in Hualien County near the epicenter.
All three were from the same waterfront neighborhood in Nanchang city, and were swept away as they were sleeping at 3 a.m., per regional media.
Taiwan was hit by a 7.4 magnitude earthquake, toppling buildings and trapping 70 people in rock quarries, fire authorities said.
A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands.
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Wednesday, April 23, 2024: Sunshine continues Wednesday, but rain is incoming
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Canadian English teacher Jonathan McGill said the shaking from Taiwan's largest earthquake in 25 years was so forceful that he thought his apartment building might collapse. McGill, a former Ottawa resident who has been living in Hsinchu, Taiwan, for the last seven years, described the quake Wednesday as something he has never felt before, with his ceiling fan swaying about 30 centimetres off its axis. "Today was the first time I ever thought to myself, what is the breaking poin
Multiple semi trucks overturned on Interstate 265 in Indiana due to high winds in the region on Tuesday, April 2, local authorities said.According to a public information officer for Indiana State Police, crews were working to reopen affected roadways.Traffic camera footage from Indiana’s Department of Transportation shows overturned semi trucks near Jeffersonville, north of Lexington, Kentucky, on Tuesday afternoon.A tornado watch was issued for the region until Tuesday night. Credit: INDOT via Storyful
Ottawa's biggest snowstorm of the year so far may come on April 3 and 4.Environment Canada has upgraded more of Tuesday's special weather statements to snowfall warnings for communities along the south, Ontario shore of the Ottawa River.Ottawa and communities to its south and east such as Brockville and Hawkesbury, plus Gatineau, have a rainy start to Wednesday followed by a change to snow late in the afternoon or early in the evening.Ten to 20 centimetres of snow could end up falling by the tim
It's officially wildfire season in Ontario, and with little snow this winter, it could be another smoky summer in Toronto.Last year was Canada's worst wildfire season on record. Around the country, fires blazed through the summer, communities were evacuated — including the capital city of the Northwest Territories — and a hazy blanket covered large parts of the country. In Toronto, air quality warnings were prevalent in June.Experts say Torontonians should expect more smoke this summer, as Ontar
Damaging winds are the biggest threat, according to the National Weather Service.